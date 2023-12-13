Jodi Hill-Lilly (Courtesy of the governor’s office)

Gov. Ned Lamont will nominate Jodi Hill-Lilly to serve as the commissioner of the Department of Children and Families once the 2024 regular session of the Connecticut General Assembly convenes in February. Hill-Lilly will take over for outgoing DCF Commissioner Vannessa Dorantes, who is leaving state service in January for a new opportunity in the private sector.

Having served at DCF since 1988, Jodi Hill-Lilly currently holds the position of deputy commissioner of administration, which she has held since 2019. In this role, she oversees various administrative functions within the agency, including fiscal services, human resources, workforce development, information systems, multicultural affairs, and systems development. Additionally, Hill-Lilly leads DCF’s initiative on racial justice, playing a crucial role in developing and implementing policies, training, and coaching related to race and culture both within the agency and in collaboration with community partners.

Before her current position, Hill-Lilly served as DCF’s director of training, responsible for delivering a comprehensive training program to employees across the state. Her tenure at the agency also includes roles as a child welfare trainer, investigations supervisor, and case management social worker.

She also co-chairs the National Partnership on Child Safety and has served as a practice improvement and subject matter expert and consultant for organizations such as the Center for States in Washington, D.C., the U.S. Administration for Children and Families, and the American Humane Association.

She holds both a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in social work from Southern Connecticut State University.

Lamont praised Hill-Lilly’s career devoted to children and families and her comprehensive understanding of the state’s child welfare system.

“Jodi will be able to seamlessly transition into the role of commissioner, and I thank her for agreeing to step into this leadership position,” Lamont said.

Hill-Lilly highlighted the importance of listening, learning, and remaining teachable as qualities of effective leadership in the realm of child welfare. She expressed her gratitude for Lamont’s trust and affirmed her commitment to building on the accomplishments of Dorantes over the past five years.

Dorantes, who has been with DCF for over 31 years, will leave the department in January. Under her leadership since January 2019, DCF has achieved a 30% reduction in the number of children in state care and custody. During this period, the department has facilitated over 7,200 children’s access to permanent housing, including 2,324 adoptions, 1,794 transfers of guardianship, and 3,117 reunifications.

Lamont credited Dorantes’ leadership for ending the three decades of federal court oversight DCF was subject to under the Juan F. consent decree, which concluded last year. The decision to end the oversight signaled the court’s acknowledgment of DCF’s transformative reforms in meeting the needs of children in care.

Once Commissioner Dorantes departs in January, Hill-Lilly will assume the role of interim commissioner at DCF until her confirmation by the legislature as the official commissioner.