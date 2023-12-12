Matt DeRienzo is editor-in-chief of the Center for Public Integrity. Previously, he was vice president of news at Hearst’s newspapers in Connecticut, and served as the first full-time executive director of LION, a national nonprofit that supports local independent online news publishers. He has also written a monthly column about the media industry for Editor & Publisher magazine. When he was editor of the New Haven Register, the newspaper was recognized with the Robert C. McGruder Award for Leadership in Newsroom Diversity, and he oversaw a team of more than 100 journalists covering the mass murder at Sandy Hook Elementary School. At Hearst, he oversaw a national investigation into sex abuse connected to Boys & Girls Clubs that was recognized with a 2020 Investigative Reporters & Editors award.