MATT DeRIENZO

Writing for the Nieman Lab on Predictions for Journalism in 2024, Center for Public Integrity Editor Matt DeRienzo says that despite the tendency by the media to offer horse race-style election news coverage, next year a more existential issue will dominate the 2024 election in newsrooms of all sizes, in every corner of the country…

Matt DeRienzo is editor-in-chief of the Center for Public Integrity. Previously, he was vice president of news at Hearst’s newspapers in Connecticut, and served as the first full-time executive director of LION, a national nonprofit that supports local independent online news publishers. He has also written a monthly column about the media industry for Editor & Publisher magazine. When he was editor of the New Haven Register, the newspaper was recognized with the Robert C. McGruder Award for Leadership in Newsroom Diversity, and he oversaw a team of more than 100 journalists covering the mass murder at Sandy Hook Elementary School. At Hearst, he oversaw a national investigation into sex abuse connected to Boys & Girls Clubs that was recognized with a 2020 Investigative Reporters & Editors award.