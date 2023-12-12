Gretchen Carlson, a former anchor for Fox News, speaks during a Dec. 12, 2023 press conference Credit: Hugh McQuaid / CTNewsJunkie

Nondisclosure agreements limited what former Fox News personalities Gretchen Carlson and Julie Roginsky could say about their time at the network during a Tuesday press conference on a legislative effort to ban NDAs in Connecticut.

The two woman founded the group Lift Our Voices in 2019 in an effort to prevent companies from using NDAs to cover up workplace harassment after both settled sexual harassment lawsuits with the network and its former CEO Roger Ailes.

“My story may be public but I am still silenced by an NDA,” Carlson said during an afternoon news conference in the Legislative Office Building. “It prohibits me from ever disclosing what really happened to me at Fox. I may never ever get my own voice back or own my own truth but I’m here today to make sure others can.”

Tuesday’s event was an effort to build support for a legislative proposal, which proponents Sen. Mae Flexer, D-Windham, and Rep. Matt Blumenthal, D-Stamford, said they expect to advance during the 2024 session that begins in February.

It won’t be the first time Connecticut legislators consider the issue. Last year, the proposal was among the provisions in a priority bill drafted by Senate Democrats. State business groups made arguments against prohibiting nondisclosure agreements, which lawmakers found persuasive enough to remove the provision from the legislation prior to passing the bill, Flexer said.

“I’m really hopeful that in 2024, Connecticut will join the growing list of states that are enacting bans on NDAs and allow these brave people to tell their stories and to make the change that we need to see here in Connecticut and across the country,” Flexer said.

In a statement Tuesday, Ashley Zane, a senior public policy associate at the Connecticut Business and Industry Association, said that NDAs represented a valuable tool for companies in which employees had access to sensitive information.



“NDAs are especially beneficial for small businesses and start-up companies who invest in R&D where a leak in information to competitors would significantly hinder or kill growth and innovation,” Zane said.

Since the failure of the 2022 proposal, states including nearby New Jersey have passed comprehensive bans on nondisclosure agreements. Meanwhile, Congress passed legislation on the matter last year, called the Speak Out Act, which limited the use of confidentiality agreements in cases involving sexual harassment.

Advocates said the federal law was too narrow and wanted to see Connecticut pass a broader ban that would cover other types of discrimination and harassment. Julie Roginsky, a former contributor for Fox News, speaks during a Dec. 12, 2023 press conference Credit: Hugh McQuaid / CTNewsJunkie

Nondisclosure agreements are common in many industries. Roginsky said many Americans sign them on their first day on the job, whether they realize it or not.

“Here’s the sad thing about NDAs — we know at least a third of workers are bound by NDAs but we don’t know how many because of course, if you have an NDA, part of that NDA is you can’t tell anybody you have an NDA,” Roginsky said.

Roginsky, a former liberal contributor on Fox News, filed a lawsuit against the network and Ailes in 2017. The complaint alleged that Alies offered to make her a host of “The Five” if she had sexual relations with him, according to Business Insider.

Carlson, former host of “The Real Story with Gretchen Carlson” and co-host of “Fox & Friends,” sued Ailes for sexual harassment and wrongful termination in 2016. Her story has since been the subject of a Showtime miniseries starring Naomi Watts called “The Loudest Voice,” as well as a film called “Bombshell,” in which she was portrayed by Nicole Kidman.

On Tuesday, Carlson said that an NDA prevented her from participating in the production of either adaptation of her experiences.