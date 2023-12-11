The Connecticut State Capitol in Hartford, shown in January 2020. Credit: Doug Hardy / CTNewsJunkie

Government relations firm, Kozak & Salina, announced the addition of Donna Hamzy Carroccia to their team as vice president of government relations.

Donna Hamzy Carroccia

Hamzy Carroccia spent the last seven-years as chief strategy officer at the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities (CCM), where she played a role in driving growth and executing policy strategies on behalf of Connecticut’s 169 towns and cities.

In her new role at Kozak & Salina, Hamzy Carroccia is set to bring her vast network and expertise in government relations to provide enhanced services to existing and future clients. Before CCM she worked as manager for government and external relations for Frontier Communications. Her network includes key figures in Connecticut’s political landscape, policymakers, and influential business executives.

“This is an exciting time for our firm. Expanding our team with such a talented person means additional service offerings for our existing clients and future clients. Donna brings an unparalleled network across Connecticut which includes policy makers, political leaders, and business executives,” said David Kozak.

Additionaly, Elizabeth Gemski, was promoted to senior vice president of government relations. Gemski joined Kozak & Salina in 2020.

Gemski has extensive government affairs experience working on the state level in three New England states as well as on the federal level in Washington, DC. A proven strategist, Gemski is skilled at developing public policy and plays a key role in shaping legislation in Connecticut.