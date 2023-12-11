File / CTNewsJunkie Credit: Christine Stuart photo

A Department of Correction policy meant to curb overtime costs has sparked dozens of labor complaints from a union representing the agency’s supervisors, who argue the change prioritizes money over safety amid a turbulent year in Connecticut prisons.

The policy, which went into effect Dec. 1, comes into play when a prison is short of the minimum required number of lieutenants for a shift. Rather than pay an unscheduled lieutenant overtime to fill an empty post, the agency has directed administrators to favor filling the position with an already-scheduled captain, effectively reducing the number of supervisors working the shift.

In an interview Thursday, Brandon McCloud, chief steward for CSEA SEIU Local 2001, said his union had filed 33 grievances, as well as a cease and desist letter, related to the practice in the week since it went into effect. McCloud, a lieutenant attached to Cybulski Correctional Institution in Somers, accused the department of placing a “dollar sign on the safety of our membership.”

“With the influx of assaults in the department, the concern from the union is you’re taking a vital position — sometimes a shift commander — and you’re utilizing them to fill a lieutenant’s position, which is a direct responder,” he said. “So, now we have no secondary responder.”

In a statement Thursday, Ashley McCarthy, director of the department’s external affairs division, said the agency maintained minimum staffing levels to ensure the safe operation of state prisons. And the practice of subbing captains in for lieutenants was not new, she said. The agency employed the policy at least as early as 2010 but suspended it in March of 2020, at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, McCarthy said.

“It is a long-established practice of the Agency to rotate unit supervisors and shift supervisors to support the needs of the facility and to mitigate the use of overtime when appropriate,” she said. “At times, this practice was paused to offset other Agency challenges. The Unit Administrator can make adjustments to this procedure based on the unique needs of the facility.”

The resumption of the practice comes as the DOC, Connecticut’s largest state agency, reported spending more than $106 million in overtime during fiscal year 2023 — an increase of nearly 13% over the prior year, according to the Office of Fiscal Analysis.

It also follows three consecutive years of surging instances of attacks on DOC staff members. The agency reported 196 staff assaults during fiscal year 23 — more than double the number of similar incidents in fiscal year 2019. Those incidents were accompanied by increases in the number of fights between incarcerated individuals, which jumped in all but one of the last three years.

“It’s a cost-saving technique to cut these posts but I’m surprised they’re cutting posts as important as a shift commander and positions like that because the captain is in charge of the shift,” McCloud said. “To pull him away just to save money, right now, is crazy.”

As an example, McCloud pointed to a list of critical incidents at MacDougall-Walker Correctional Institution over the course of roughly three hours last Monday.

Between 7:15 a.m. and 10:26 a.m., the report describes a patient at the facility’s COVID unit becoming so ill he required transportation to St. Francis Hospital; a state vehicle on another medical trip was rear-ended resulting in injuries to two officers and an incarcerated patient; and an incarcerated man experiencing mental health issues had to be restrained after biting and scratching officers.

“These three critical incidents occurred within three hours at MWCI while a supervisor was pulled for cost saving,” McCloud said.

The department has resumed the overtime mitigation practice amid a review of its policies by a committee, which the agency said would include correctional employee union leaders. The review, announced shortly after two correction officers were injured after being stabbed by an incarcerated man in August, aims to enhance safety inside state prisons, the agency has said.