A screenshot of Nicole Hockley during a Dec. 8, 2023 press conference Credit: Courtesy of CT-N

Survivors of gun violence and Connecticut officials marked the coming 11th anniversary of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting during a Friday press conference in Hartford, where they called for more federal action on firearm regulation.

The somber event, held in the Legislative Office Building, served as a remembrance of victims lost to gun violence and a call to action for proponents of more stringent gun safety legislation.

Nicole Hockley, whose son Dylan was among the 20 children who lost their lives along with six adults during the Dec. 14, 2012 mass shooting, described the pain that the holidays bring for families which are no longer whole as a result of shooting deaths.

Although advocates lauded the passage of stricter gun laws here in Connecticut as well as Bipartisan Safer Communities Act in Congress, they said more needs to be done to curb gun violence in America.

“We are making progress, but we’re still not getting enough done — not fast enough, not good enough because every day that another person dies as a result of gun violence means that we’re not doing our jobs well enough,” she said. “The kids can’t wait. They need these solutions now.”

On Wednesday, Connecticut U.S. Senators Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal joined Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, in seeking unanimous consent to pass gun proposals including a universal background check law and assault weapons ban. Republican legislators blocked their progress.

Despite that setback, Murphy said Friday the movement for gun regulation was fundamentally stronger than it had been.

“We are now winning this fight far more often than we are losing it,” he said.

He cited Connecticut’s gun laws like an assault weapons ban passed in the aftermath of the Newtown shooting and bolstered this year through a new law proposed by Gov. Ned Lamont. Meanwhile, Murphy said the bipartisan law passed last year by Congress had helped reduce gun violence rates by 12% in the nation’s biggest cities.

“That is proof that when you change the laws, even in an incremental way, you save thousands of lives in this country,” he said.

Hockley, co-founder of the gun violence prevention group Sandy Hook Promise, said proponents had to keep pushing for progress on the issue. She said her son Dylan, who was just six years old at the time of the shooting, would have been approaching his 18th birthday.

“He should be preparing to graduate from high school. Instead he lives on only in our hearts and memories and the legacy we’re providing him through Sandy Hook Promise,” she said.