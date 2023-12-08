Credit: Tashatuvango / Shutterstock

Recently, California and Oregon passed laws requiring their states to identify the federal approvals they’d need to form unified health care financing systems that cover all residents with a comprehensive package of benefits. The laws would get rid of the fragmentation between commercial insurance, Medicare and Medicaid. They set timelines for the states to begin negotiations with the federal government to make this vision a reality.

As someone who thinks Medicare for All or something like it at the state level would be the best solution to the U.S. health care mess, I’m used to hearing experts say that such a system is somehow foreign to Americans and we should instead build on the best uniquely American features of our health care system.

Unfortunately, most such experts tend to ignore the aspects of health care that really are uniquely American. So with state innovation in the air, here’s a proposal to cover everyone in a particular geographic area for all of their acute and preventive health care needs: Give all the money to the hospitals. All the dollars. All the quarters. All the dimes, nickels and pennies. Then tell them to take care of all of us.

Beyond our failure to cover everyone, a key defining feature of American health care is the development of large private hospital systems that exercise monopoly pricing power. These companies – most still legally “not-for-profit” – have not only been buying each other up, they now employ the majority of physicians in this country. U.S. policymakers have worked incredibly hard (ignoring a two-ton monster in your legislative office really is hard work) to nurture this special American industry. So why don’t we just give all the money to the hospitals up front and tell them to take care of us? Not some money, ALL of it. Not some of us, ALL of us.

States, metropolitan areas and regions vary widely, so this idea won’t work everywhere. But in many regions there’s now significant concentration of ownership among hospitals. Connecticut offers a fascinating example of how it could be done.

Our politicians – local, state and federal – have stood around befuddled for thirty years while Hartford Health Care and the Yale-New Haven Health Services Corporation gobbled up the health care system and their executives gorged on the profits. Between them, the two allegedly charitable systems paid at least 40 executives more than $1,000,000 in compensation in fiscal year 2022.

At every turn, the hospital industry said consolidation would improve the quality of care, save money, clean the air, purify the water, sanctify our souls, blah, blah. It’s all baloney, everyone knew it was baloney then, and we know it’s baloney now. But here we are. Maybe it’s time to give ‘em what they say they want and make them do their jobs.

There’s more than enough money in our system to take care of everyone – the U.S. spends twice as much per capita as other wealthy nations and yet we see our doctors and go to the hospital much less often than people in those countries. Real, uniquely American health care reform in a state like Connecticut could look like this:

Draw a line across the state, roughly East-West.

North of the line is Hartford turf. South of the line Yale (I’m not going to type out “Yale-New Haven” every time. Yale University runs the state’s biggest doctor practice and is up to its eyeballs in medical pilfering in partnership with its nominally separate affiliated hospital system, and this piece will get long fast, so it’s “Yale” from here on out).

Calculate how many Medicare and acute-care Medicaid dollars flowed into the state over the last three years. All of it, including Medicare Advantage premiums. Put the highest year’s cash plus one year’s consumer inflation into a pot.

Tell employers they have to pay a tax equivalent to 90% of their prior year’s total premium costs to the new hospital slush fund. If they want to keep paying Anthem, United, and the rest of the bandits premiums to try to find health care in a state-sanctioned monopoly system, they can knock themselves out. But they have total, complete freedom. They can make an uncoerced choice between 90% or 190% of their existing premium costs.

Divide the pot roughly 50-50 between Yale and Hartford. Obviously, there would be plenty of jockeying over the geographic boundary and some sophisticated risk adjustment algorithm to account for the differences in populations on either side of the line, but what are $3,000-suited lobbyists and overpriced software consultants for anyway?

Tell Hartford and Yale: Here’s all the money. Anyone shows up anywhere in your zone, take care of them. For free. No copays, deductibles, nothing. If they have even marginally credible evidence that they live in your zone, you’ve already been paid. You’re welcome. If they live in the other zone, take care of them. We’ll figure out a process for fair cross-reimbursement, and, *sigh* yes, of course, we’ll have a periodic fight over the regional boundaries if you insist. If it’s obvious they live outside of Connecticut, take care of them, no copays, no deductibles, then gouge the living crap out of their insurers. You’re out of network, so go grab that out of state cash at the silly sticker prices hospitals charge insurers and patients who don’t have contracts with you. Oh, yeah, no investigating people for “fraud” if they say they live here. We’re throwing gobs of cash at you and really don’t care whether somebody’s cousin from Maine says they live in Waterbury. If someone has a current government ID with a Connecticut address, they’re in. No questions. Sure, keep a few eligibility workers around to look at utility bills or whatever for people who don’t have ID and make sure those workers speak Spanish, Creole, Mandarin and a bunch of other languages, but you don’t get to deny anyone or even scare them! The only purpose of eligibility work is to figure out whether or not you’re free to extract cash at exorbitant prices from Cigna’s UnitedHealth Blue Cross of Aetna PPO of Iowa. Take. Care. Of. Everyone. Who. Shows. Up. No copays or deductibles. If patients need care when they travel, well, you’ll have to figure that out. My employer of 24 years did it with a few hundred people spread out all over the country. You’ll each have a couple of million covered lives! You’re powerful! We don’t want our patients to get anxious, confused or to avoid health care when traveling, so hire a few folks to staff a 24-7 travel hotline for when people need non-emergency care and have to deal with the bureaucratic hell that we’re abolishing in Connecticut. The hotline workers will mostly sit on their butts, but given how much money sloshes around in our system now and how much efficiency we’re creating, who cares about a few FTEs? Guarantee all of your admin workers three years job security and/or full severance, along with priority access to job retraining and connected internal openings. Within two years, you’ll probably have eliminated two-thirds or more of their positions (sorry Vice President for Insurance Gouging, move to another state and waste their time and money, or better yet, become a nurse). Unionized Yale Medical School admin workers already have protections from layoffs similar to this, although in most cases not for 3 years. Maybe read their contract. You’re going to need clinical workers so maybe get serious about those job training partnerships with the CT State and community college systems – current workers go for free. The sooner the admin workers you don’t need learn to do stuff you do need, the quicker they start contributing to your bottom line and our health. Pay the docs you own whatever you want. You own them! If labor does its job in the legislature, your bag of cash may come with a requirement for neutrality in union elections for docs and everyone else, but state-sanctioned private monopolies have to pay some price for their privileges, right? Pay docs you don’t already own a prorated version of the Medicare fee schedule adjusted to account for the difference between Medicare and private sector prices. I.e. if Medicare pays X and the average private sector insurer pays X+100, and 60% of visits are commercial, the docs get, say, X+50 per visit. The two of you get together and propose the formula. The legislature will have to approve it, so don’t get greedy and try to leverage more docs to formally sell out to you. You’ve won already. Who cares? Same for the hospitals you don’t already own. Bump the Medicare inpatient and outpatient schedules up to the actual cost of care plus a 5% margin for all patients, but based on MedPAC’s actuaries, not the corporate consulting goons you’ve used to hornswoggle the legislature for the last 50 years. (tbh, we care a lot less about whether or not you squeeze the other hospitals than we do about the doctors. We sorta want you to be a monopoly now, right?) You’ll be prohibited from spending money on branding consultants. People in the state already have no idea of the differences between the various forms of HUSKY. Come up with one name. Simple. Timeless. Dear lord, stop writing those empty promises about “population health”, “health equity”, “the social determinants of health”, “accountable care” and “value” in your annual reports. Everyone knows you haven’t really been doing much of that stuff, in part because there isn’t any money in it, but mostly because it’s impossible to do anything meaningful on it in a hopelessly fragmented payment system. We all know that. Every Very Serious grant-funded expert on the last “accountable value payment reform” conference panel you went to knew it. Now you have all the money, a stable population and time. Do it. And don’t talk about it until you’ve done it. What’s that? Well, duh. If you two decide to merge, we don’t care. Makes our lives a lot easier anyway.

Tell the doctors not already owned by Hartford and Yale: You get to do your job without the administrative nightmares. Fire your revenue enhancement consultants and most of your subcontracted billing servicers. Definitely fire your collections law firms. Send all your bills to the hospitals, including your out of zone and out of state bills. Doesn’t matter who you treat, you get the state-approved fees because we’ve already paid the damned hospitals for the care you deliver. For out of state patients, let them fight with Blue Cross of North Carolina or United’s plan in Texas, or whatever. If the hospitals play games, let us know asap. Of course, come to Hartford in force to fight about the fee schedules that the hospitals come up with because they won’t recognize that they’ve won and will try to squeeze you the first time out. We’ve got your backs, because we know that the current system turned a once-honorable profession into a nightmarish, money-grubbing small business where you spend more time badgering suffering people to give you money or help you get money from the dullards in the insurance industry than diagnosing, curing and healing people and keeping them healthy. But do bring real facts when you show up. Sit down with your partners and staff, take a deep breath, and help everyone re-learn all the things that make the job rewarding – getting to know patients, listening to them, making them feel better, helping them with the details of clinical follow up that actually matter like referrals, follow ups and making sure the rest of the stupid system responds to doctors’ orders, instead of xeroxing insurance cards, yelling at insurance companies on the phone, pestering people who are in pain to give you money and dodging poor people. No more “ooooh, tell them we don’t take Title XIX.” Same payment for everyone. Like the hospitals, you’ll likely end up eliminating a bunch of admin jobs, but you’ll probably want to expand your clinical staff. Same deal – 3 years guaranteed job security/severance, preferential hiring for any clinical jobs they are or become qualified for, free clinical training tuition. Heck, if the hospitals do what they claim to be able to do, the first thing they’ll have to spend their surpluses on will be retiring your med school debt. Please respond to our survey on how much you owe.

Tell the drug manufacturers and the retail chains to talk to the hospitals. They have all the money so get it from them. Imaging companies and labs too.

As for insurers, tell them you’re free to sell insurance that covers treatment at whatever side hustles the docs want to do. I’m sure you can create some clever boutique “products” for the Fairfield County hedge fund boyz and girlz – even though they’re entitled to the same care as everyone else, they’ll probably insist on some additional bells and whistles. The hospitals can hire you to process claims, but without any clinical authority. Medicare already pays some of you for that and doing it for Medicaid made Ross Perot a billionaire. Isn’t that enough? Otherwise, I understand there are a lot of people in Florida who need to be fleeced for property and casualty. See you at the next hurricane.

In some places outside of Connecticut, you’d either have to force consolidation between remaining behemoths, or give all the money to a group of hospitals in a contractual alliance. And of course, this proposal doesn’t deal with our broken long term care system.

But let’s be honest about what our actually existing disastrous medical system looks like and what it takes to build universal coverage experiments on it. Our uniquely American politics, through its peculiarly American form of corruption, decided – often through default – to build large private hospital and delivery systems and succeeded impressively. So here’s a way to use our special American hospital monopolies to get everyone health care and put the debt collectors, private equity sharks, consultants, and insurance industry to work looting some other, less important public function.

Critics of fully funded, improved Medicare for All complain that it’s too much in one swoop, that one size doesn’t fit all communities, that Medicare is somehow foreign and not acceptable to Americans, or that we need to proceed incrementally with coverage expansion experiments. It’s hard to imagine a more culturally appropriate incremental step than building on the decades-long political effort to allow charitable hospitals to grow into tax-exempt mega-corporations. Hospitals have never delivered the benefits that they promised mergers and acquisitions would give us. Let’s make them do it.

John Canham-Clyne is an independent journalist based in New Haven, publisher of the investigative health care newsletter “Healing and Stealing” and co-author of “The Rational Option for a National Health Program.” He was a researcher and lobbyist for UNITE HERE! for 26 years. All opinions and ideas are his alone. Xwitter: @jcchealsteal LinkedIN: linkedin.com/in/john-canham-clyne-23391258