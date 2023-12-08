United Healthcare ad that ran in the Courant.

In a joint effort to protect the rights and well-being of low-income older adults and people with disabilities in Connecticut who are dually eligible for Medicare and Medicaid, advocacy organizations have called upon the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to address alleged misleading advertising practices by UnitedHealthcare and initiate a nationwide investigation into similar advertising strategies by insurance companies offering Medicare Advantage plans.

Disability Rights Connecticut, the National Health Law Program, the National Disability Rights Network, and the Center for Medicare Advocacy jointly submitted a formal letter to the CMS and FTC, outlining their concerns and requesting immediate intervention. The crux of the matter revolves around the alleged use of deceptive advertising by UnitedHealthcare.

UnitedHealthcare did not immediately respond to requests for comment late Thursday evening.

The advocates say that dually eligible Medicaid and Medicare individuals are not eligible for benefits offered in the advertising message above, such as a $2500 allowance for covered preventive and comprehensive dental services, $0 copay for 24 one-way rides to or from doctor visits or the pharmacy and $0 copay for a routine eye exam and lenses, plus $300 allowance for eyewear

In addition to addressing the Connecticut-specific issue, the letter requests the initiation of a comprehensive investigation into all forms of advertising, including print, electronic, and televised media, employed by insurance companies nationwide when marketing Medicare Advantage plans explicitly targeting dual-eligible individuals.

“It was shocking to see how brazen the advertising specifically directed at low-income Medicare/Medicaid disabled individuals and older adults has been this year, clearly intended to induce them to sign up for plans they do not need and will actually provide less access to needed health care,” Sheldon Toubman, a litigation attorney for Disability Rights Connecticut, said. “It is time for federal regulatory agencies to step up to the plate and put an end to this aggressive false advertising, so that is why we are urgently calling on them to act to protect the people we represent.”

The organizations expressed their grave concerns over the potential harm caused by these advertising practices, which may mislead individuals into making choices that are not in their best interests, particularly when it comes to healthcare decisions.

UnitedHealthcare has a significant presence in Connecticut and offers various Medicare Advantage plans.

Connecticut has a substantial population of dual-eligible individuals.

“In fact, beneficiaries can face limited networks of providers, prior authorizations and other obstacles to care that result in beneficiaries forgoing necessary medical care. These false advertisements can have devastating real-world consequences for beneficiaries,” said Judith Stein, Executive Director of the Center for Medicare Advocacy. “It is critical for these oversight agencies to step in and take action.”

The CMS and FTC have yet to issue a formal response to the letter.

The enrollment period for Medicare ended on Thursday, leaving “little time to correct the harmful results of this false adverising campaign by that deadline.”