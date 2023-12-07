A screenshot of an interactive map by Operation Fuel depicting building energy affordability

Legislative leaders will consider allocating more resources to assist struggling households with heating costs, House Speaker Matt Ritter said Thursday as Operation Fuel released a study finding a widening energy affordability gap in Connecticut.

Ritter was among a bipartisan group of legislators to join the emergency fuel assistance group during a morning press conference in the Legislative Office Building. The study, conducted by the Vermont Energy Investment Corporation, concluded that the gap between the energy costs Connecticut families could afford and what they were asked to pay grew by 37% since 2020.

When lawmakers return to Hartford in February, Ritter said he expected legislators to discuss dedicating additional funding to programs like the federal Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

“We’re open to that conversation,” he said. “This study, I think, further supports it. If Congress can’t get their act together, which I don’t hold out much hope, if the legislature has to step in and make sure people can keep lights on, keep the heat on, that’s a really important thing, obviously, to get through winter.”

Connecticut’s block grant for the LIHEAP program is around $75 million this year, with limited additional funding pushing total support to around $84.8 million. That puts funding significantly below the last several years, when state policymakers used federal pandemic funding to bolster the fund to well over $100 million.

And although advocates note Thursday that electricity rates were significantly lower this winter than last year, they said the need for help has grown as Connecticut families contend with rising housing, transportation and water costs.

According to the Operation Fuel study, which examined water affordability for the first time, more than 424,000 Connecticut households were struggling with unaffordable home energy costs.

Operation Fuel saw that growth in need back in October, when it closed its Summer/Fall application window more than a month early due to surging demand. On Thursday, Gannon Long, the group’s chief program officer, told reporters that the more than 4,000 assistance applications submitted this year represented a

“Each of those applications is a family that has a need,” Long said. The group spent more than $1.2 million on assisting families just in the last several months, she said.

Proposals to bolster the federal LIHEAP funding with state resources would receive support from legislative Republicans here in Connecticut, who have advocated over the several years to supplement the program.

Earlier this week, Senate Minority Leader Kevin Kelly wrote to President Joe Biden, House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, urging them to approve additional federal funding for the program, citing more than 33,000 applications as of Nov. 4.

“Simply put: Action must be taken. Lives hang in the balance,” Kelly wrote. “Burdens are placed on municipalities across Connecticut to deal with the consequences.”

While the Biden administration has proposed additional LIHEAP dollars in a supplemental funding request, the proposal has not gained traction in the divided Congress.

During Thursday’s press conference, state Consumer Counsel Claire Coleman told reporters that it would take between $15 and $30 million for Connecticut policymakers to ensure that no households were asked to pay more than 2.5% of their income toward heating costs.

Coleman said much of the need would ultimately depend on factors like energy costs and weather trends over the course of the winter.

“The numbers indicate the demand is already high,” she said. “We are continuing to push for a supplemental appropriation Congress but we also have to work as a state together to figure out a way to ensure that if customers need more assistance that we’re there to ensure their homes stay warm and their lights stay on.”

Asked about Connecticut’s expected budget surplus and the state’s flush rainy day fund, Ritter said the $15 to $30 million ask seemed doable, though the timing may require lawmakers to act before they are scheduled to return for regular session.

“The stats you read off indicate that we could certainly afford it,” Ritter told a reporter during the press conference. “It’s a question of timing a little bit too. We start in February and that might be a little late. We also don’t know in Congress, what they’re going to do.”