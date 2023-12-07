U.S. Coast Guard flag

Members of Connecticut’s congressional delegation called for more accountability from U.S. Coast Guard officials following the release of a Wednesday report acknowledging the service had failed for years to keep its members safe from sexual assault and harassment.

The 100-page Accountability and Transparency Review report followed a 90-day review of the service’s policies and practices as well as interviews with service members related to allegations of sexual misconduct within the military branch and its New London-based U.S. Coast Guard Academy.

The review was set in motion by current Commandant Adm. Linda Fagan following reports by CNN revealing that her predecessor, Adm. Karl L. Schultz, had covered up the results of an internal investigation — known Operation Fouled Anchor — substantiating years of allegations of rape and sexual assaults at the academy.

In a memo released alongside Wednesday’s report, Fagan called for 33 initial responses to the findings, including improving transparency and oversight of the academy, improved workforce training, and victim support services.

“The Accountability and Transparency Review report makes clear that Service change is necessary,” Fagan said in a press release. “We must drive meaningful change, consistent with our core values of honor, respect, and devotion to duty, to create an environment where every Coast Guard member feels safe and valued.”

In a statement Wednesday, U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, chair of a Senate subcommittee expected to hold a hearing on the issue next week, said the Coast Guard’s report did not recommend any steps for holding accountable past perpetrators and the leaders that enabled a “culture of misconduct and cover-up.”

“This is unacceptable,” Blumenthal said. “Perpetrators must know that their actions will be punished, and survivors must know that their accounts will be taken seriously, their safety protected, and that justice will be pursued on their behalf.”

Meanwhile, U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy said the report followed news last week that the Coast Guard leaders had concealed a separate 2015 report exposing a culture of hazing and racism in addition to sexual assault.

“Released one week after we learned the Coast Guard spent eight years covering up additional evidence of harassment, discrimination, and assault within the organization, this new report still does not hold anyone accountable for past failures—particularly those at the Coast Guard Academy,” Murphy said. “It does lay out a modest plan to improve oversight, training, and support for survivors, but a report is nothing more than paper until concrete steps are taken.”

Murphy said he looked forward to updates on the implementation of the recommendations and a continued commitment to reforming the service’s culture.

U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney, a Vernon Democrat whose district includes New London, said the release of the report represented a “healthy course correction” for the Coast Guard.

“This clearly demonstrates a fundamental change in leadership, and I strongly support the Commandant’s vision for how the service prevents and responds to incidents of sexual assault and harassment,” he said.

Among the report’s recommendations was the development of a “Safe-to-Report” framework to prevent cadets from being punished for minor offenses while reporting a sexual assault incident. Courtney said the policy mirrored the intent of a bill he introduced in August, designed to bring the Coast Guard’s reporting policies in line with other military branches.

“I will continue to work with the Coast Guard to ensure that codification will be enacted in the upcoming Coast Guard Authorization Act in the 118th Congress,” Courtney said.