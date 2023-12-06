Rob Hotaling at the Independent Party convention. Credit: Hugh McQuaid / CTNewsJunkie

The former Independent candidate who ran against Gov. Ned Lamont in the 2022 election, Robert Hotaling, and subsequently joined Lamont’s administration, will assume a new role within the state Department of Economic and Community Development.

Hotaling, who holds the position of DECD’s deputy commissioner, will transition on Jan. 1, 2024 to the role of senior advisor, with a primary focus on securing federal grant funding.

During his tenure as deputy commissioner, Hotaling had overseen various critical departments within DECD, including community development, brownfields, financial review, and administration. Additionally, he had dedicated part of his time to the department’s efforts to secure federal funding, DECD spokesman Jim Watson said.

Watson said Hotaling has played a pivotal role in obtaining new federal grants and other sources of federal funding.

Due to the increasing opportunities to secure federal grants, DECD decided to expand the role into a full-time position, allowing Hotaling to devote all his time and energy to supporting employers, educators, and municipalities in their grant-seeking endeavors.

“It will be an important benefit to Connecticut that the job of securing this funding will now be a full-time role, not part-time, as Rob will devote all of his time and energy to this effort supporting our employers, educators and municipalities,” Watson said.

Regarding the vacant deputy commissioner position, DECD has yet to determine when it will be filled.

Hotaling, a resident of Cheshire, garnered 12,400 votes in his 2022 campaign against Lamont, who ultimately secured a second term in a convincing victory.

However, Hotaling’s performance during the second debate caught the attention of administration officials, leading to their decision to offer him a position within the government.

Hotaling joined the DECD in February 2023, coming from Webster Bank, where he held the role of senior managing director of enterprise engineering and head of digital delivery.