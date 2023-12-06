Opened in 2011 by Hector Ludena and Luisa Jimenez, CORACORA is a family-run Peruvian restaurant located in West Hartford, CT. Credit: From the Coracora website / Coracora

With a sellout crowd of 1,400 guests this week at Foxwoods Resort Casino, the Connecticut Restaurant Association (CRA) celebrated its 5th annual CRAzies Awards, recognizing exceptional members of Connecticut’s restaurant and hospitality community.

With the help of an expert media panel and over 25,000 online public votes, the CRA was able to honor 21 coveted award winners from across the state with Gov. Ned Lamont addressing the guests and offering words of support and encouragement to the industry.

“The energy and enthusiasm of 1,400 industry professionals coming together demonstrated that Connecticut’s restaurant and hospitality industry continues to be a powerful economic engine, accounting for nearly 10 percent of all jobs in our state,” said CRA President & CEO Scott Dolch. “The CRAzies once again showcased the exceptional talents our industry has to offer, and we look forward to building on this success each and every year as we encourage everyone in hospitality to take part in this annual celebration.”

Overall and County Restaurant of the Year Awards

The association handed out winners from each of the eight counties around the state before naming the overall winner among 24 nominees:

Chef of the Year

The Chef of the Year award went to David DiStasi from Materia Ristorante in Bantam over a stellar class of finalists, including Macarena Ludena, Coracora (West Hartford); David Standridge, The Shipwright’s Daughter (Mystic); Jeff Taibe, Taproot (Norwalk); and Colt Taylor, The Essex (Old Saybrook).



Restaurant Newcomer

The Restaurant Newcomer went to 29 Markle Ct (Bridgeport).



Caterer of the Year

Caterer of the Year was Café Louise (West Hartford).



Server of the Year

The Server of the Year presented went to Meghan Zampedri from Fair Haven Oyster Co. (New Haven).



Bartender of the Year

The Bartender of the Yearwent to Sam Reyes from Mariposa Taqueria (Danbury).



Pastry Chef of the Year

The Pastry Chef of the Year went to Franck Iglesias from Foxwoods Resort Casino (Mashantucket).



People’s Choice

The People’s Choice award went to J. Timothy’s Taverne (Plainville).



Vendor of the Year

The Vendor of the year went to Seacoast Mushrooms (Mystic).



In addition to the voted award winners, the Connecticut Restaurant Association recognized Tony Pham & Rich Reyes of Mecha Noodle Bar as the 2023 Restaurateurs of the Year presented by The Hartford. Tony & Rich own and operate five different Mecha Noodle Bar locations around the state (Fairfield, New Haven, Norwalk, Stamford & West Hartford).

Pellicci’s Ristorante (Stamford) and Shady Glen Restaurant & Ice Cream Parlor (Manchester) were both inducted into the Connecticut Hospitality Hall of Fame.

House Minority Leader Vincent Candelora was presented with the Friend of the Industry Award for his dedication and partnership to the Connecticut’s restaurant and hospitality industry.

In addition to the awards, Wilbur Cross High School was recognized for their restaurant management team winning a National Championship at the National ProStart Invitational this past May and they had one of their culinary team students speak to the crowd about the importance of the foundation’s ProStart program, which is now taught to 2,600 students and 18 high schools around the state.