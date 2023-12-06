Chatham is a Low-Income Housing Tax Credit and Project Based Voucher development in New Haven. Credit: Contributed photo

The affordable housing crisis affecting Connecticut is also impacting states across the country, a policy associate with the National Council of State Legislatures told a housing task force this week.

“No state currently has enough affordable housing and this is an issue for urban, rural and suburban communities throughout the country,” NCSL associate Cameron Rifkin said during a Monday meeting of the Majority Leader’s Affordable Housing Roundtable.

The roundtable group has been meeting since July to review Connecticut’s existing housing policies and consider possible solutions to the state’s ongoing shortage of housing stock.

During Monday’s meeting, Rifkin helped policymakers quantify the shortage in Connecticut: there are roughly 37 homes available for every 100 families living in extremely low income households, amounting to a shortage of about 89,000 homes across the state.

The problem, caused in large part by rising land prices and increases in construction costs, is not exclusive to Connecticut, Rifkin said. Nationally, there is a shortage of over 7 million homes for families in extremely low income households, he said.

“We’ve noticed that it’s an issue for every state,” he said, noting that the problem transcended state political tendencies, “red, blue, purple. I think there tend to be trends more along the lines of size of community. So big cities, big metropolitan areas may look to these other larger cities — such as L.A., New York City, Houston — and see what they’re doing because that might be a little more applicable.”

Although Rifkin offered Connecticut lawmakers no one “magic answer,” he did highlight some policies recently adopted in other states in an effort to address the problem. They included encouraging new construction through incentives like tax credits, investing in transit-oriented development, and loosening zoning restrictions to increase the number of multifamily housing opportunities.

Nationally, addressing housing shortages and homelessness seemed to be less partisan and polarizing than other issues, Rifkin said. Most of the policies he discussed during Monday’s presentation had been adopted by states in the last several years, he said.

“We’ve seen about a 90% increase of introduced legislation [on housing and homelessness] just over the last year,” he said. “I would say that the pandemic seemed to spark a lot more interest for policymakers in terms of housing and homelessness issues.”

Here in Connecticut, proposals aimed at easing zoning restrictions have had difficulty gaining traction in the legislature. Rep. Eleni Kavros DeGraw, an Avon Democrat who co-chairs the legislature’s Planning and Development Committee, said that was due in part to a vocal opposition.

“The situation we find ourselves in is we have a lot more people that are not interested in housing sometimes that are vocal, whereas when you talk to individuals across the state we have a lot more people who are truly interested in housing whether it is for their adult disabled child, it could be for recent college graduates,” she said. “I think we are seeing more and more people realize the necessity of this.”

Lawmakers on the panel expressed interest in putting together a “menu” of policies aimed at boosting housing stock and allowing local governments to implement the options that best fit community needs.

Sen. Ryan Fazio, R-Greenwich, said the NCSL presentation helped Connecticut policymakers “populate that menu.”

“I definitely agree there is a broad desire to advance these projects,” Fazio said. “How we end up doing it is certainly an open question.”