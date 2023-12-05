Photo by Pixabay on Pexels.com

Just a few months after Lockheed Martin issued a public statement that it will support a next generation engine for the F-35 fighter jet, the Pentagon has announced that East Hartford-based Pratt & Whitney will be the sole contractor on a project to upgrade F-35 engines.

According to a June article posted in Breaking Defense, an online publication of defense industry news, Lockheed Martin publicly backed an Adaptive Engine Transition Program, which would have been an alternative engine for the F-35.

Greg Ulmer, executive vice president for aeronautics, is quoted in the publication as saying, “I’m going to advocate, and I do advocate, for [AETP], another engine. I think some of the approaches today are very short sighted and not considering a longer-term view.”

The announcement angered officials at Pratt & Whitney, who were quoted in the same article as saying Lockheed’s stance undermined customers, taxpayers and the warfighter.

In the Pentagon announcement, however, Pratt & Whitney alone has the experience and skills needed to provide the work that needs to be done to update the F-135 engine. Pratt & Whitney, “will be the sole designer, developer, manufacturer, and integrator of the F-135 propulsion system and related equipment.”

“Accordingly, P&W is the only known qualified and responsible source able to fulfill the requirements specified … without significant duplication of cost and unacceptable performance risks and schedule delays,” the announcement reads.

The announcement was met with praise from Connecticut’s representatives in Congress. Rep. John Larson, D-1st, Rep. Joe Courtney (D-2nd), and Rosa DeLauro (D-3rd) issued a release praising the Pentagon’s decision.

Larson said he supported the engine modernization, as the alternative was too expensive. In March President Biden chose the F-135 engine modernization in his 2024 budget instead of starting a new competition for an Adaptive Engine Transition Program (AETP) engine.

Larson said the Pentagon’s announcement will save tens of billions and will protect thousands of manufacturing jobs in Connecticut.

DeLauro said Pratt & Whitney employs more than 11,126 people in East Hartford and Middletown.

“This contract will support good paying, union jobs across our state, and I am proud to have advocated for it,” DeLauro said.