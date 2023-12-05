A national map showing the results of the 2023 National Report Card on State Efforts to Improve Financial Literacy in High Schools by state. Credit: Courtesy of the Center for Financial Literacy at Champlain College

Although a Vermont-based college flunked Connecticut on Monday in an annual report card on financial literacy instruction for high school students, a bill passed this year puts the state on track to receive an A by 2027.

The Center for Financial Literacy at Champlain College in Burlington, Vermont issued its National Report Card on State Efforts to Improve Financial Literacy in High Schools, which found Connecticut among four states to receive an F.

The center awarded the failing grade to Connecticut (along with California, Massachusetts, South Dakota, and Washington, D.C.) because the state has required no personal finance instruction for students in order to graduate from high school.

However, that’s already in the process of changing as a result of a bill passed this year by the state legislature with bipartisan support. The bill, signed by the governor in July, will require that students take at least a half-credit course in personal financial management and financial literacy before graduating from high school beginning with the class of 2027.

This year, the center awarded eight states A’s in its annual report card. In a press release, John Pelletier, director of the Center for Financial Literacy, said Connecticut was among 23 states that are projected to earn A’s by 2028.

“Connecticut has come a long way,” Pelletier said. “In July, the state passed a bill requiring a semester-long, standalone personal finance course, effective with the Class of 2027. This is the gold standard of personal finance education, and we hope the state’s final regulation and the school districts implementation of this requirement results in all students being guaranteed a half-year course financial literacy. That is the key to earning an A grade.”

In a July press release, Gov. Ned Lamont said the bill requiring a financial management or literacy course would give every student a better shot at financial success.

“Personal financial management is one of the most important instructional tools that we can give young people to achieve economic independence and stability throughout their lives, and requiring it to graduate from high school is simply common sense,” Lamont said.

Most adults support requiring financial literacy courses in school, according to a 2022 poll by the National Endowment for Financial Education, which surveyed 1,030 adults across the nation and found 88% reporting they believed their state should require either a semester or year-long instruction on the topic prior to graduation.

In an interview Monday, Rep. Jeff Currey, an East Hartford Democrat who co-chairs the legislature’s Education Committee, said lawmakers had discussed the proposal to add financial literacy requirements for a number of years but pushed the proposal over the finish this year as part of a broader conversation around better preparing our graduates for what’s next.

“Whether that’s college, career, military service — we want to ensure that they have the basic life skills to best position them for success thereafter,” he said.

Currey said lawmakers sought to help graduates learn “soft skills” like financial management to help them succeed at their chosen professions.

“A lot of our industries can teach people the jobs and how to do them,” he said. “Having these soft skills, which I think includes financial literacy — to understand how money simply works — not only will help them in their personal life, but will help them in their professional life, depending on what they’re getting into.”