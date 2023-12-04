Photo by Pok Rie on Pexels.com

United Illuminating (UI) has filed a request with the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority for $14 million in interim electricity rate relief, which company officials say is necessary to prevent further harm to the company’s financial wellbeing.

The filing follows PURA’s August rejection of UI’s proposed distribution rate increase of $131 million over three years in favor of a $22 million increase over one year. UI, which is a subsidiary of Avangrid, is also appealing that decision in Superior Court.

According to the application, UI is requesting that PURA provide $14 million annually in incremental base revenues starting Feb. 1, 2024. The company argues that the interim rate increase is roughly 50 percent of the amount currently disputed and on appeal to the Connecticut Superior Court.

UI says in the filing that if PURA grants its application, customers will be protected by a surety bond that will be established by UI in order to refund customers any payments “that are determined to be unwarranted as a result of the appeal, including carrying costs.”

UI representatives say that the most recent filing is a result of that August decision, which they say has made it nearly impossible for the company to sustain the grid’s reliability and resiliency.

“Now, the Authority’s punitive and arbitrary cuts have forced us to make difficult choices on how to maintain a safe and reliable distribution system and protect our front-line union workers, while also compromising our ability to attract the capital investment ultimately needed to provide essential service to our customers at stable, predictable rates,” said Frank Reynolds, President and CEO of UI. “Our efforts to rebuild aging infrastructure, including substations in Bridgeport and Hamden, and to replace our vehicle fleet, which ensures our workers can quickly and safely respond to outages and emergencies, must be deferred until we are allowed to collect adequate revenue to sustain those efforts.”

In testimony submitted by Reynolds as part of the interim rate case, he says morale among UI employees has declined since the August decision.

“UI employees are well aware that they work for a company, not a nonprofit or government agency, and that when the underlying financials of the company are not sound, they may soon personally feel the impact of austerity measures,” Reynolds said. “These budget cuts can manifest in many ways. For UI’s line crews, these concerns are particularly evident as these workers are already seeing their day-to-day work evolve from innovation and modernization of the distribution system to maintenance activity, further eroding morale.”

Connecticut’s Consumer Counsel, however, says UI needs to start focusing on “its own shortcomings” before requesting this kind of relief.

“The granting of interim revenues to a utility company is an extraordinary form of relief and reserved for when the company cannot provide safe and adequate service to customers,” said Consumer Counsel Coleman. “That is not at all the situation alleged here.”

Coleman said UI took in $14.5 million in profits collected from ratepayers during its most recent quarter.

“UI fails to acknowledge that the only reason for PURA’s denial of recovery for certain capital expenditures was due to the company’s inability to offer evidence proving investments were currently in use, benefiting customers, and prudently incurred,” Coleman said.

Coleman said that the state does expect UI to invest in its grid but what it’s doing with the interim filing is, “seeking a blank check from their customers.”