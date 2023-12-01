Vincent Mauro and Senate President Martin Looney Credit: Courtesy of the New Haven Independent

Vincent Mauro Jr., the outgoing chief of staff to the Senate Democratic caucus, will join the national law firm McCarter & English as a lobbyist with its government affairs practice based in Hartford, the firm announced Thursday.

In a press release, McCarter & English said Mauro would become the firm’s first government affairs group member in Connecticut on Dec. 11, after helping to guide public policy in the state for more than two decades.

“Adding Vin to our team and the firm is a game-changer,” Guillermo C. Artiles, chair of the firm’s government affairs practice, said. “He not only creates a huge presence for us in Connecticut, but is nationally recognized as a power-broker with a deep knowledge of the workings of government. Vin has a track record of developing policy, high-level negotiating, and reaching across political lines and personal barriers to achieve successful outcomes.”

Mauro, who started his tenure with Senate Democrats in 1996, announced his departure from state service last week. In Thursday’s press release, he said he looked forward to starting his next chapter as a member of the firm.

“The firm is truly a one-of-a-kind, well-established ‘one-stop shop’ for businesses at any stage of their development, able to advance their interests on the local, state, national, or global level,” he said. “I am excited to leverage my political capital to drive meaningful continued growth for McCarter and its clients.”

McCarter & English’s government affairs team includes many members who previously served in positions within federal, state and local governments, according to the press release. Moy Ogilvie, managing partner of the firm’s Hartford office, said Mauro would be a resource for individuals seeking guidance related to state legislature, policy and regulation.

“He will be a tremendous asset for our Connecticut offices and firm clients everywhere,” Ogilvie said.

Mauro said he plans to remain active in New Haven politics, where he serves as chair of the Democratic Town Committee.

Courtney Cullinan, the current deputy chief of staff and policy director for Senate Democrats, will succeed Mauro as chief of staff, Senate President Martin Looney announced last week.