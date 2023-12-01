Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN), accessed 11/28/2023. Credit: CT Department of Labor / CT Health Policy Project

ELLEN ANDREWS

The post-COVID hot labor market is cooling in Connecticut and across the US. While some industries are still seeking qualified workers, others are fully employed or even laying people off. Federally mandated layoff notices in Connecticut are back to 2019 pre-COVID levels.

However, healthcare hiring is still hot, with no end in sight. The Wall Street Journal reports that 30% of US job gains from May through October were for healthcare providers, while they make up just 11% of the total workforce. Healthcare wages are also rising three times faster than for other jobs. Economists suggest that healthcare hiring is helping the US economy avoid a recession and it’s unlikely to soften anytime soon.

Connecticut’s healthcare workforce is growing faster than the rest of the labor market. In the last year, healthcare jobs in Connecticut grew 3% while jobs in the rest of the economy were up 1.8%. Healthcare workers in hospitals rose 3%, in nursing homes and residential facilities up 2%, and in other settings jobs were up 3.6%. And employers would’ve hired more if they could.

Connecticut Economic Digest, accessed 11/28/2023. Credit: CT Department of Labor / CT Health Policy Project

Even with job gains, Connecticut like the rest of the nation, is still desperately in need of healthcare workers, with shortages across clinical areas and provider types. Employers are struggling to recruit and retain healthcare workers. Pent-up demand for healthcare services from COVID, violent working conditions, retiring baby boomers, rising threats from COVID, flu and other viruses, and understaffing are creating a perfect storm for healthcare hiring. Nationally, 70% of healthcare workers are experiencing high stress and burnout. Connecticut healthcare workers are reporting extreme workloads, long hours, and frustration that is harming their physical and emotional health. Workers are concerned that stretched resources are endangering patient care.

Workplace violence for healthcare providers is a special problem that is growing. Last year in Connecticut, over 10,000 healthcare workers were injured or became ill because of their work. An analysis finds that two nurses are assaulted every hour in America. The highest rates of assault are in psychiatric units, emergency departments, and surprisingly in pediatric units. Most nurses are assaulted by patients, but family members, visitors, coworkers, and intruders are also perpetrators. COVID accelerated the violence but it has continued to rise.

Connecticut also has a healthcare workforce diversity problem. Connecticut’s healthcare workforce does not reflect Connecticut’s population in race and ethnicity. Whites are over-represented while Blacks and Hispanics are under-represented among Physicians, Advanced Practice Nurses, Physician Assistants, Registered Nurses, and Dentists. Providers who come from underserved areas are more likely to practice there and are trusted by their communities.

Connecticut healthcare worker shortages aren’t new but the current shortage is unprecedented.

While the Affordable Care Act included some provisions to expand clinical capacity, they weren’t fully implemented. With increasing shortages and the impact of COVID on providers and burnout, there are calls to develop a national healthcare workforce plan.

In the absence of federal action, Connecticut has been working to address the shortage. The Governor’s Workforce Council released a Strategic Plan in 2020 that called for adding 7,000 healthcare workers annually to meet the demand. In response, the legislature passed An Act Expanding Training Programs for Careers in Healthcare in 2022. They also appropriated $35 million over three years to recruit, educate, and employ nurses and social workers in Connecticut. The funding will go to tuition and faculty support as well as connecting healthcare employers with schools to enhance readiness and employment.

Some healthcare employers are acting to protect their workers from assault, but with varying success. To address rising violence against healthcare workers, experts recommend legislation to track the problem, making protection of staff a standard for accreditation, better monitoring and reporting, and including self-protection in nursing education.

AFT, a union that represents nurses across the nation, has offered and advocated for evidence-based options to address recruitment and retention. Recommendations include expanding educational openings and lowering the costs of training, increased staffing levels, and limiting mandatory overtime.

Connecticut’s shortage of healthcare workers has multiple causes, but there is no shortage of options to ease the problems. We just have to make it a priority. Everyone’s health and safety depends on it.