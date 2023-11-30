Ken Barone, associate director of the Institute for Municipal and Regional Policy Credit: Hugh McQuaid / CTNewsJunkie

Over a three-year period between 2020 and 2022, four Connecticut State Police troops as well as municipal departments in Berlin and Guilford appeared more likely to pull over Black or Hispanic motorists, according to preliminary findings summarized Thursday by a state racial profiling board.

The Racial Profiling Prohibition Project Advisory Board met at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford, where members discussed the findings from a preliminary review of traffic records reported during 2022.

While a final report on the data was still several months away, Ken Barone, associate director of the Institute for Municipal and Regional Policy, said that a review of 313,000 traffic stops made by 107 law enforcement agencies last year contained some noteworthy trends.

For instance, a comparison of all traffic stops made during daylight hours and those made at night — when an officer is presumably less likely to observe a motorist’s race prior to the stop — found officers and troops in some areas more likely to pull over Black or Hispanic drivers over three years.

Those areas were the towns of Berlin and Guilford as well as State Police headquarters, Troop D in Danielson, Troop E in Montville, and Troop H in Windsor Locks.

“For these departments, we do conclude that there’s strong evidence that a disparity exists in the rate of minority traffic stops made during daylight conditions,” Barone said.

Across Connecticut as a whole, the results of the 2022 findings were more positive, with the same “veil of darkness” test finding no disparities in a statewide analysis last year.

“For both Black and Hispanic motorists, there were no racial and ethnic disparities identified in daylight relative to darkness and that is really one of the first times that that finding has occurred across both Black and Hispanic motorists,” Barone said.

While State Police specific data for 2020 and 2021 did reveal disparities, Barone said those disparities were not present in the 2022 data.

“Again, a very promising finding from this report,” he said.

Elsewhere in the findings, Barone said the group found no discernible pattern that Black and Hispanic motorists were treated differently than white drivers when it came to the resolution of traffic stops in 2022.

“Essentially, we’re trying to test whether traffic stops made of minority motorists result in different outcomes relative to stops of white motorists,” he said. “That’s the second year in a row that, again, for the state as a whole, we’re not seeing any statistical differences in stop outcomes across racial groups.”

One area where disparities were observed was a so-called “hit rate” test, which measures the rate at which police search the vehicles of different groups of motorists and the rate at which police successfully locate contraband in vehicles.

Over three years, the data suggested that police were more likely to locate contrand upon searching the vehicles of white motorists (between 41% and 52%) as opposed to Black (33% – 45%) or Hispanic (36% – 46%) motorists.

“The test consistently shows a disparity in the likelihood that minority motorists are searched by police in Connecticut,” Barone said. “That being said, the disparity has gotten smaller over the course of the last few years, although it’s still relatively large in magnitude meaning there’s still a significant disparity in search outcomes but we’re seeing the disparity trend down from where it was just a few years ago.”

In general, the group found that the number of vehicle searches had declined in Connecticut, an ongoing trend, which Barone attributed in part to reforms to consent search policy passed by state lawmakers in 2020.

Meanwhile, police have increasingly resolved traffic stops through written and verbal warnings as opposed to issuing infractions, according to the group. In 2022, 39.4% of stops were resolved through a verbal warning and 22.4% resulted in a written warning while 29.9% resulted in tickets.

The number of traffic stops on the whole climbed by 14% in 2022, but still remained 39% lower than pre-pandemic levels reported in 2019.

While the racial profiling prevention project has been working on the issue for more than two decades, the group made national news in June, when it released an audit finding a high likelihood that State Police troopers falsified at least 25,966 traffic records submitted between 2014 and 2021.

During Thursday’s meeting, State Police officials reported they were roughly 68% of the way through reviewing 130 troopers initially flagged as potentially over-reporting tickets based on certain criteria. Twenty-five of those troopers were removed from the list after officials discovered their badge numbers had been recycled.

Of the remaining 105 troopers, Barone said State Police officials had “provided feedback” on another 41 individuals who warranted further review to potentially remove from the list.