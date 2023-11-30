The interior of the Governor’s Residence decorated for the holidays Credit: Courtesy of Gov. Ned Lamont's office

Gov. Ned Lamont and First Lady Annie Lamont will host an annual holiday open house at the Governor’s Residence in Hartford over two days next week, the governor’s office announced Wednesday.

The residence, located at 990 Prospect Avenue, will be open to the public for tours between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 8, and Saturday, Dec. 9, according to a press release.

“I love having the opportunity to continue this annual Connecticut tradition at the Governor’s Residence,” Lamont said. “Annie and I are happy to invite everyone to join the festivities and view the seasonal Christmas trimmings that were generously donated by Connecticut growers and small businesses.”

Although the tours are free, attendees can make donations to Operation E.L.F, an annual program that assists the families of deployed service members. In addition to monetary donations, those looking to assist the fundraising campaign may also contribute gift cards to grocery stores, pharmacies and gas stations or contribute services like fuel oil or snow removal.

The open house marks the 33rd year in which the residence will be open to the public for tours. This year’s event will include live music performed by VP Vocal Studio. On Saturday, singers from Conard High School’s Be S#arp acapella group will also perform, according to the governor’s office.

The residence will be decorated with seasonal adornments like Christmas trees and wreaths, which have been donated by the Connecticut Greenhouse Growers Association, the Nurserymen Association, Jones Family Farms, Kathryn Hunt Studios of West Hartford, and students from Lyman Hall Future Farmers of America, according to the governor’s office.