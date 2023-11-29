Attorney General William Tong at a press conference in July Credit: Hugh McQuaid / CTNewsJunkie

A federal appeals court handed a Connecticut resident and Jamaican immigrant another shot at avoiding deportation this week through a ruling, which Attorney General William Tong hailed Tuesday as an affirmation of Connecticut’s pardons process.

In a seven-page summary order issued Monday, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals directed the federal Board of Immigration Appeals to review an application by Kimanie Tavoy Graham to cancel his removal from the United States.

Graham, a native of Jamaica, is a lawful resident of Connecticut who first moved to the U.S. in 2002. According to court documents, Graham was convicted in 2014 of drug and gun possession charges.

While the convictions marked him for removal, Connecticut’s Board of Pardons and Paroles granted Graham a full pardon in March of 2020. In its Monday order, the appeals court found that the immigration board had not properly considered the impact of the pardon.

“[T]he BIA erred in concluding that Graham failed to establish that his pardon had any effect on his removal proceedings because, under the pardon waiver clause, his removability for having been convicted of an aggravated felony (a bar to cancellation of removal) was waived,” the order read.

Although Graham’s fate remains up to the federal immigration board, Tong said the court’s order validated the legitimacy of Connecticut’s pardon process, which differs from those of many other states.

In Connecticut, pardons are issued by the Board of Pardons and Paroles, whose members are appointed by the governor as opposed to other states where governors issue pardons directly. According to Tong’s office, federal immigration authorities treated pardoned Connecticut residents harsher as a result of that distinction.

However, Tong, who filed an amicus brief on behalf of Graham, has argued since 2019 for the legitimacy of Connecticut’ process and last year the state came to an agreement with the Department of Homeland Security to accept Connecticut’s pardons for the purposes of immigration waivers.

“This decision affirms once again that Connecticut’s pardons count,” Tong said in a statement. “Kimanie Graham was granted a pardon and given a second chance by the state of Connecticut. Based on our agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice, it is my hope that the Board of Immigration Appeals will rescind its removal order and allow Graham to remain here, at home, with his wife and children.”