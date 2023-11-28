Join us for a LIVE STREAM POLICY DISCUSSION AT 3 P.M. today to learn more about the recently released report about Connecticut’s at-risk and disconnected youth and potential solutions to this growing problem.

Today’s conversation is the result of a series of five previous panel discussions organized by the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities in conjunction with the Dalio Education foundation that took place over the past several weeks.

Today’s conversation will be streamed from CCM’s annual convention at Mohegan Sun in Montville, and will include Barbara Dalio, Founder and co-CEO of Dalio Education, Luke Bronin, Mayor of Hartford, and Josh Brown, who comes to us through the nonprofit, DOMUS and will share his lived experience. Adhlere Coffy, from Dalio’s Connecticut Opportunity Project, will moderate the discussion.

Don’t miss this opportunity to learn more about how to help disconnected young people in your community.