Gov. Ned Lamont Credit: Hugh McQuaid / CTNewsJunkie

Hours after withdrawing regulations to incrementally phase out the sale of new gas-powered vehicles in Connecticut, Gov. Ned Lamont and legislative proponents of the proposal signaled Tuesday they would continue to prioritize its eventual adoption.

During an afternoon press conference at the state Capitol, Lamont and legislative Democrats stressed the importance of the regulation that would have required auto manufacturers to sell an increasing share of zero-emission vehicles until 2035, when new gas-powered vehicle sales would have been discontinued entirely.

“I really look forward to working with our friends in the legislature,” Lamont said of future efforts to adopt the proposal. “You’ve been amazing. You took the lead on this before, you’re taking the lead on it again. Reach across the aisle, see if we can satisfy some of the naysayers, get them on board.”

The administration opted to revoke the proposal after learning it lacked the support to win approval from the legislature’s Regulation Review Committee, a panel made up of an even number of Democrats and Republicans, which had been scheduled to take a contested vote on the issue Tuesday morning.

Proponents did not outline exactly how they would pursue adopting the regs during Tuesday’s press conference. House Speaker Matt Ritter said his caucus would “move with speed” on the issue and planned to meet to discuss a path forward next Monday.

Ritter stressed the importance of Connecticut joining other states in adopting the clean air standards based on regulations drafted by the state of California. Lawmakers in Connecticut passed legislation linking the state’s emission standards to California back in 2004.

“If you don’t have a goal and you don’t have a target, especially if you’re dealing with government, it doesn’t happen,” Ritter said. “You need to have ambitious plans and designs to get where you want to get 11 years out.”

Beginning this summer, Republican legislators have hosted press conferences and public forums to highlight their concerns about the transition, which they argue the state lacks the energy infrastructure to implement.

During a state Capitol press conference held immediately after the governor’s event, House Minority Leader Vincent Candelora and Senate Minority Leader Kevin Kelly said they were glad to see the issue headed for consideration by the broader legislature.

They cited concerns about the regs expressed by the state’s fuel suppliers and trucking companies. Any consideration of the proposal should be accompanied by hearings to allow the public to weigh in on the matter, Kelly said.

"We heard loud and clear from Connecticut residents across the state that this wasn't going to work for them and what we need is a solution that does," Kelly said.

“There needs to be more transparency, more conversation,” Candelora said. “What was missing from the press conference were all the industries that are impacted.”

The press conference did include Eversource President of Connecticut Electric Operations Steve Sullivan, who called for a more cooperative relationship with the state’s energy regulators at the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority.

Democratic legislative leaders also outlined a number of areas of concern during the event. For instance, Ritter said legislators may be interested in forming committees to evaluate the affordability of electric vehicles and the need for state subsidies to ease a transition.

Senate President Martin Looney said considerations needed to be made for urban communities where home chargers may be difficult to install for some consumers.

“We also have to make sure that it happens in an equitable way, not leaving any communities behind,” Looney said. “One of the things we have to deal with is issues of cost.”

State policymakers are somewhat constrained by how they implement the regulations. Energy and Environmental Protection Commissioner Katie Dykes said that without action before the end of this calendar year, the state would be unable to implement the first stage of the phase out scheduled for 2027. Adoption during the next session would push the first year of implementation to 2028.

During the event, lawmakers discussed adopting a provision to revisit the issue every few years to ensure Connecticut was prepared for 2035. The governor was open to the idea.

“Maybe every two or three years, the legislature wants to take a second look — are we keeping to our roadmap, are we honoring the deals we did? Then we keep going,” Lamont said. “If we have to change then we do. Give the legislature a little more overview there, I think that may get us over the finish line.”

Advocates in favor of the changes were disappointed in the lack of action.

“Unfortunately, a misinformation campaign fueled by the fossil fuel industry won and Connecticut residents will pay the price,” Ruth Canovi, director of advocacy with the American Lung Association in Connecticut, said. “The Lung Association is in strong support of the Advanced Clean Cars and Advanced Clean Trucks Regulations and is dismayed that Connecticut is now positioned to be the only clean car state from Virginia to Vermont to leave our residents out of these strong public health, climate change, and health equity policies this year.”