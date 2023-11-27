Winsted Citizen masthead

American Business Media LLC, a national magazine publisher based in Simsbury, purchased the Winsted Citizen last week, saving the cash-strapped monthly newspaper from a previously announced closure.

The acquisition, announced by the publisher’s CEO Vincent Valvo in a press release, came less than a week after news that the paper’s non-profit owner, the Connecticut News Consortium, had voted to cease operations due to financial troubles.

“There were news reports earlier this week that the publication is closing. That is not true,” Jedd Gould, a board member and spokesperson for the group, said. “We are very pleased that the work of the Consortium on this publication and all of those involved in creating and producing the Winsted Citizen will continue under new ownership.”

The change in ownership comes near the end of a rocky first year for the nascent paper, which was founded by editor Andy Thibault with funding from Ralph Nader, a consumer advocate and former presidential candidate.

American Business Media publishes seven national and regional magazines like National Mortgage Professional Magazine and Banking Northeast. In a press release, Valvo said he believed in the mission of community journalism and had been cheering the Winsted Citizen since its founding.

Valvo said he expected the monthly paper to evolve with a stronger emphasis on its online and social media presence as well as a broader focus on Litchfield County.

“We believe in the power of print publications,” Valvo said. “But we are wholly aware that people get their news and information from a wide swath of sources. We’re going to expand and strengthen how this publication connects with residents. It’s the only way for modern community journalism to thrive.”

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed and Valvo said the paper’s staff and production would remain unchanged with Thibault continuing to serve as a contributing editor.

It’s an uncommon occurence these days that a local newspaper is saved.

According to Northwestern’s “State of Local News 2023” report, the rate of newspaper losses in the U.S. ticked upward in 2023 to two-and-a-half a week, an acceleration driven by a handful of large chains and smaller regional companies shuttering multiple papers in one fell swoop.

There are about 6,000 newspapers left in the U.S., down from 8,891 in 2005.