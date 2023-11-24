Photo by Brett Sayles on Pexels.com

The Public Utilities Regulatory Authority this week approved electricity supply rates that, while they are more than what customers are currently paying, reflect a decrease from last winter.

PURA has set the rates, which go into effect Jan. 1, as follows:

The Eversource standard service rate will be 14.71 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh) in the first half of 2024, up from 13.82 cents.

The United Illuminating (UI) standard service rate will be 17.06 cents per kWh in the first half of 2024, up from 14.33 cents.

Rates are reset twice a year in January and July, based on a competitive bidding process, and reflect regional wholesale electricity market prices, according to PURA.

UI representatives say this is close to a 20% decrease and $34 in monthly savings compared to the same period last year for the average customer while Eversource representatives said their new standard service rates would be a 39% decrease from last winter.

UI and Eversource procure electricity from the companies that generate it, then pass it to the customers with no markup. Rates are higher in the winter months because of the area’s reliance on natural gas, which is used by some to heat their homes or is converted into electricity.

Many customers in the state have turned to third-party suppliers to save some money on their bills.

According to the Office of Consumer Counsel’s most recent fact sheet – which looks at percentages of customers using third-party generators versus standard service – 23% of residents living in Eversource territory were served by third-party suppliers in August while 16% of residents in UI’s territory used third-party suppliers.

“For the rolling year of September 2022 through August 2023, residential consumers who chose a retail supplier saved, in aggregate, $106,214,145 more than the Standard Offer,” according to the report. “Since January 2015, when OCC started tracking supplier data, customers with a supplier have overpaid a total of $195,622,339 more than standard service.

To look at other suppliers besides UI and Eversource, customers can go to the

EnergizeCT rate board to compare.

PURA has put together a tutorial for residents to watch to help them use the rate board and compare rates.