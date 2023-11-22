David Sergi and his youngest daughter. (Contributed photo)

It’s ok. You can believe the hype. Connecticut’s Paid Leave Program really is a great reason to move to the Nutmeg State.

I know this firsthand. My wife and I lived in Florida when we started our family. My son was born in 2020 and Florida did not offer any paid leave benefits. In order to spend time bonding with my new son, and still be able to pay the bills, I had to use up all the PTO I had accumulated with my employer. So, when we decided to have another child, paid leave was one of the major factors we looked at when deciding where to raise our growing family.

Fast forward to August of 2022, my wife, son and I welcomed a new baby girl into our family. Thanks to Connecticut’s Paid Leave Program, I was able to take off 12 weeks to spend with her. Even if your employer has benefits, they are typically less than five weeks for fathers. Because I could take more time, my wife was able to go back to work earlier and we were able to save money by delaying when we put the children into daycare. Best of all, my bond with my daughter is stronger because I was able to take that very special time with her.

Research has shown that quality time between fathers and babies is important, but the quantity of time matters too. The more time fathers spend with their babies, the more they become aware of their child’s preferences and body language. Physical contact between fathers and babies nurtures bonding and healthy development. Another recent study found that fathers who more often play with their babies tend to have more oxytocin—a hormone known to support social connection and bonding—circulating in their bloodstream. Paid leave makes it possible for fathers to take this incredibly important time with their newborns.

Are men taking advantage of this program? According to national research from 2020, less than 5% of expecting fathers take more than two weeks in the United States, and, when they do take leave, more than half of expecting fathers take only one week or less. That has to change. I joined a men’s group, the Wethersfield Dad Club, to help fathers connect with each other, share ideas and strategies for good parenting, and generally promote parenting and community volunteering. I know from speaking to them that many men do not know that this program exists.

That is changing. As the word gets out, more and more fathers are taking advantage of the benefits.

According to the CT Paid Leave Authority’s most recent annual report, 27% of all approved claims were for bonding, with the number of applications for bonding leave split nearly equally between men and women.

Connecticut is a great place to raise a family and paid leave is one of the main reasons for that. My employer encouraged me to take advantage of the program and my experience made me want to tell all the Dads out there that it lives up to the hype. Do yourself and your family a favor and check it out at www.ctpaidleave.org.