Patrons move through a line inside Fine Fettle Dispensary in Willimantic Credit: Hugh McQuaid / CTNewsJunkie

The Department of Consumer Protection’s (DCP) Liquor Control Division reminded consumers Wednesday that package stores are closed, and grocery stores cannot sell beer on Thanksgiving Day, November 23. However, the DCP also wants Connecticut residents to know you can buy cannabis.

DCP asked residents to check the hours of the 28 dispensaries in Connecticut, some of which only sell to medical marijuana card holders.

When it comes to alcohol, manufacturers, such as breweries, also may not sell for off-premise consumption and drinks to go from restaurants are prohibited on Thanksgiving Day as well.

“This is our annual reminder that if you want to have alcohol on hand during your Thanksgiving Day festivities you must make those purchases prior to Thursday,” Consumer Protection Commissioner Bryan T. Cafferelli said. “On-premise consumption of alcohol is allowed. As always, we remind the public to use alcohol responsibly this Thanksgiving.”