Vincent Mauro and Senate President Martin Looney Credit: Courtesy of the New Haven Independent

Senate Democrats’ Chief of Staff Vincent Mauro Jr. will leave state service next month for a job in the private sector after around two decades working behind the scenes for the caucus.

Mauro began his tenure with Senate Democrats in 1996 as a legislative aide to Sen. Martin Looney, D-New Haven, who now serves as the Senate’s president pro tempore. Mauro declined Tuesday to say what his next position would be, but said he would remain active in New Haven politics, where he serves as chair of the Democratic Town Committee.

In an interview, Mauro recalled working through both good and difficult times with “tremendous people.”

“Every day was special,” he said. “Never knew what was going to come through the door or what crisis would show up — and figure out and be part of those discussions about how to solve problems. But it was mainly the people I got to work for and with.”

Mauro plans to step down on Dec. 8, when he will be succeeded by Deputy Chief of Staff and Policy Director Courtney Cullinan. In a statement, Looney said that he expected a seamless transition as Cullinan was deeply involved in his caucus’s operations.

Looney said Mauro had worked with Senate Democrats for most of his adult life and would be missed by both legislators and staff members.

“Vinnie is one of my dearest and closest friends whose advice and counsel I value greatly and whom I will continue to hold in the highest regard as he moves to a new opportunity and a new challenge. I have known him since he was a child and counted his father as a mentor,” Looney said. “He has had an immeasurably positive impact on Senate Democrats and on state policy, especially as Chief of Staff for nearly a decade.”

Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff called Mauro an “invaluable” chief of staff to the caucus.

“His counsel and wisdom is counted on by myself and our colleagues,” Duff said. “While I will miss his leadership in our office, I will miss his friendship more than anything and am glad he’s not going far.”