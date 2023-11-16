President Donald Trump portrait smiling at the crowd during a campaign rally for Congressman Lou Barletta held at the Mohegan Sun Arena. (Evan El-Amin via Shutterstock) Credit: Evan El-Amin via Shutterstock

In an already crowded presidential race featuring over a dozen candidates, including current and former presidents, a Quinnipiac University poll released reveals a surprising twist: 52% of registered voters are eager for more candidates to join the 2024 presidential race.

The poll shows a clear divide among party lines. A significant majority of Independents, at 72%, and Democrats, at 58%, express a desire for additional candidates. In contrast, 67%of Republicans feel satisfied with the current roster.

“Polarized on virtually every major issue, but restless for change at the top, voters say when it comes to the 2024 lineup, there is room for more. Independents and Democrats are open to more candidates in the 2024 presidential race, while Republicans are mostly satisfied with the field,” Tim Malloy, a Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst, said.

In hypothetical general election matchups, the poll presents intriguing scenarios. Donald Trump narrowly leads over President Joe Biden with 48% support versus Biden’s 46%, marking the first time since February 2023 that Trump has had a numerical advantage in Quinnipiac polls.

“Though the gap between them is small, the optics of the incumbent now on the downside of a neck and neck race against an opponent taking legal fire from all corners can’t be good,” Malloy said.

The addition of independent candidates like Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Cornel West, along with Green Party candidate Jill Stein, further diversifies the race. In a five-way matchup, Trump leads with 38%, followed by Biden at 35%, Kennedy at 17%, and West and Stein each at 3%.

A striking finding is the staunch loyalty among Trump supporters: 84% would still vote for him even if convicted of criminal charges, while 9% say they would not vote for him if he is convicted.

The poll also sheds light on the public’s trust in government, revealing a predominant skepticism, with only 3% trusting the government almost all of the time.

In the primaries, Trump maintains a strong lead among Republicans, while President Biden remains the favorite among Democrats.

The survey, conducted from November 9th to 13th, included 1,574 self-identified registered voters nationwide and has a 2.5 percent margin of error.