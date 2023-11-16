Lt. Gov. Susan Bysieiwicz and Labor Commissioner Dante Bartolomeo at the American Jobs Center in Hartford. Credit: Christine Stuart / CTNewsJunkie

Connecticut has achieved a significant milestone in its economic recovery from the pandemic, with the latest jobs report indicating a robust increase in employment and a stable low unemployment rate. The Connecticut Department of Labor released the October jobs report, revealing that the state added an estimated 3,700 jobs last month. Additionally, September’s job estimates were revised to show an increase of 3,700 jobs, marking a consistent growth in the labor market.

CTDOL Commissioner Danté Bartolomeo highlighted this achievement, stating, “Private sector employment is at an all-time high and the unemployment rate is near a pre-pandemic low. This jobs report marks full economic recovery for Connecticut. With supply chain interruptions, inflation, a tight labor market, and other barriers, pandemic recovery was a hard-fought battle for employers and the workforce.”

The unemployment rate in Connecticut remains low at 3.5% for the third consecutive month. Total employment has now surpassed 100.4% recovery from the pandemic-induced losses, a significant indicator of the state’s economic health.

“For the second consecutive month, Connecticut’s labor force expanded—positive news for employers trying to recruit in a tight labor market. The size, skill level, and availability of the workforce is key to economic growth and expansion,” Patrick Flaherty, CTDOL Director of Research, said. The state’s labor force participation rate stands at 64.1%, higher than the national average of 62.7%. Connecticut currently has about 66,000 open positions, with fewer than 20,000 weekly unemployment filers, signaling strong job market conditions.

“These numbers combined with recent U.S. Census data showing a net 57,000 people moved to Connecticut last year, show that our state’s economy is gaining steam,” CBIA President and CEO Chris DiPentima said. “It’s important that we seize this opportunity, build on this momentum, and work to further grow the population and fill the open jobs.”

The report’s industry sector highlights showcase many industries at or above pre-pandemic levels, including Healthcare & Social Assistance, Wholesale Trade, and Transportation & Warehousing. Notably, the Health Care and Social Assistance sector, Connecticut’s largest industry, employs 284,700 workers, reaching an all-time high. Similarly, Child Care Services have also seen a significant increase, employing 15,700 workers compared to 15,300 pre-pandemic.

In 2023 alone, Connecticut has added a total of 25,600 jobs, with growth spanning various sectors.