Cannabis buds. Credit: Christine Stuart / CTNewsJunkie

Starting December 1, 2023, adult-use cannabis buyers in Connecticut will see an increase in their per-transaction purchase limits.

The transaction limits for adult-use cannabis customers will be raised to 1/2 ounce of raw flower, or its equivalent and the existing limits for medical marijuana patients will remain unchanged, allowing them to purchase up to 5 ounces monthly without any per-transaction restrictions.

This move is the result of a comprehensive analysis of the current supply and demand metrics. The DCP emphasizes the importance of these limits, ensuring that both recreational users and medical marijuana patients have consistent access to products.

“DCP has continually reviewed available supply and demand since prior to the launch of the adult-use cannabis industry in January 2023,” said DCP Commissioner Bryan T. Cafferelli. “As more retailers, production companies and other supply chain licensees have come online, the capacity of the industry has increased. We are confident this measured approach to adult-use sales has resulted in a healthy market for businesses, and a safe and fair marketplace for adult-use cannabis consumers and medical marijuana patients.”

To break it down for consumers, 1/2 ounce of raw flower or its equivalent could look like:

Up to 14 pre-rolled joints weighing 1 gram each.

Four to eight vape cartridges in either .5 mL or 1 mL sizes.

Edibles such as standard-sized brownies or cookies equivalent to .08 grams of cannabis flower, with a single edible serving limited to 5 milligrams of THC.

A mix of different products, collectively amounting to no more than 1/2 of an ounce.



Although the state law allows individuals to possess up to 1.5 oz of cannabis, users can securely store up to 5 oz in a locked container at home, or locked within a glovebox or trunk during transportation.

The DCP is also urging consumers to exercise responsibility while using cannabis. This includes secure storage of products in their original packaging, ensuring they are locked away and beyond the reach of children and pets. For more guidance on responsible cannabis usage and other related information, individuals can visit ct.gov/cannabis.

After its approval for adult use in June 2021, licensed retailers began selling cannabis to adults on January 10, 2023. For detailed insights about Adult-Use Cannabis, the public is encouraged to visit ct.gov/cannabis.