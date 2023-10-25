Michael J. Cronin, a 60-year-old former West Hartford attorney, was sentenced Tuesday in Hartford Superior Court for stealing over $250,000 from a political action committee and forging multiple documents.

Judge David P. Gold pronounced a total effective sentence of seven years, with the execution suspended after six months. Following this, Cronin will be under probation for three years. Earlier in June, Cronin admitted to one count of Larceny in the first degree and four counts of Forgery in the second degree, in accordance with Connecticut General Statutes.

Evidence presented during the trial revealed that Cronin acted as the treasurer for the Senate Republican Leadership Committee from 2007 to 2018. It was during this period, from 2012 to 2018, that Cronin misappropriated funds totaling approximately $267,800 for his personal gain. The irregularities were spotted in 2018, leading to his termination as counsel for the Senate Republican Office at the Connecticut General Assembly.

Adding to the depth of his malfeasance, further investigation by inspectors from the Office of the Chief State’s Attorney highlighted that Cronin had fraudulently used his ex-wife’s signature on various home refinancing documents and a deed. Moreover, he was found to have forged the signature of a fellow colleague on a financial statement that he submitted to the Superior Court during his divorce proceedings.

Former Senate Republican Leader Len Fasano said in 2019 that Cronin should serve time in jail for his crimes.

“This is someone who was held in great respect in this building. Someone who worked here for 20 years and had friends across the aisle,” Fasano said. “Someone a lot of us considered a friend.”