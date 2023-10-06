Connecticut’s average price per gallon of regular gasoline by county on Oct. 6, 2023, according to AAA. Credit: Screengrab composite / AAA / CTNewsJunkie

The cost of oil dipped below $90 per barrel this week, helping to slightly speed up a decline in gas prices for American consumers. In Connecticut, the average price for a gallon of gasoline fell 5 cents over the past seven days.

States including Nevada, Indiana, Delaware, and Iowa saw their average price fall by 10 cents or more. After a particularly pricey September, throughout which prices hovered above year-ago levels, the national average price for gas is now 12 cents cheaper than it was at this point in 2022.

Markets are increasingly concerned in recent weeks that the U.S. economy could fall into a recession if the Federal Reserve continues to hike interest rates. Also helping push prices downward is the decline in demand for gasoline this past week, according to the Energy Information Administration.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Connecticut. Gas prices are as of October 6.

Connecticut’s data

– Gas current price: $3.76

– Week change: -$0.05 (-1.4%)

– Year change: +$0.43 (+13.0%)

– Historical expensive gas price: $4.98 (6/14/22)

– Diesel current price: $4.62

– Week change: -$0.00 (-0.0%)

– Year change: -$0.34 (-6.9%)

– Historical expensive diesel price: $6.44 (5/18/22)

Metros with most expensive gas in Connecticut

#1. Bridgeport: $3.84

#2. Lower Fairfield County: $3.84

#3. New London-Norwich (CT only): $3.76

#4. New Haven-Meriden: $3.76

#5. Windham: $3.75

#6. Hartford: $3.71

States with the most expensive gas

#1. California: $5.88

#2. Washington: $5.07

#3. Nevada: $4.98

States with the least expensive gas

#1. Georgia: $3.19

#2. Mississippi: $3.19

#3. South Carolina: $3.26