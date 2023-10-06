The New Haven-based nonprofit Connecticut Lodging Association announced the appointment of its new Board of Directors on Friday. The newly appointed officers of the board include:

  • Meri Wick – President, Westbrook Inn Bed & Breakfast, Westbrook  
  • Alan Miller – Vice President, Sheraton Bradley Hotel, Windsor Locks
  • Lynn Dell – Secretary, Doubletree Hotel, Bristol
  • Jon Norton – Treasurer, Omar Coffee Company, Newington
  • Duane Schroder – Immediate Past President, Waterford Hotel Group
  • Steve Matiatos – Past President, Courtyard by Marriott New Haven at Yale, New Haven
  • Victor Antico Jr.- Past President, Holiday Inn Express, Vernon 
  • Michael Trosin – Past President, Marriott Hotel Hartford/Windsor, Windsor

Additional new members of the Board of Directors include:

  • Tina Fleming, Marriott Hotel, Hartford
  • Abby Dion, Graduate Hotel, New Haven
  • Chris Costabile, Hilton Hotel, Stamford