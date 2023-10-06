The New Haven-based nonprofit Connecticut Lodging Association announced the appointment of its new Board of Directors on Friday. The newly appointed officers of the board include:

Meri Wick – President, Westbrook Inn Bed & Breakfast, Westbrook

Alan Miller – Vice President, Sheraton Bradley Hotel, Windsor Locks

Lynn Dell – Secretary, Doubletree Hotel, Bristol

Jon Norton – Treasurer, Omar Coffee Company, Newington

Duane Schroder – Immediate Past President, Waterford Hotel Group

Steve Matiatos – Past President, Courtyard by Marriott New Haven at Yale, New Haven

Victor Antico Jr.- Past President, Holiday Inn Express, Vernon

Michael Trosin – Past President, Marriott Hotel Hartford/Windsor, Windsor

Additional new members of the Board of Directors include: