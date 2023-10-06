Buckle Up & It’s A Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad House. Editorial cartoons by Christopher Weyant and R.J. Matson.
Chris Weyant draws political cartoons for The Boston Globe, and the New Yorker. His cartoons are syndicated nationally by Cagle Cartoons.
The views, opinions, positions, or strategies expressed by the author are theirs alone, and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinions, or positions of CTNewsJunkie.com.More by Christopher Weyant, Editorial Cartoonist
R.J. Matson draws editorial cartoons for CQ Roll Call. His cartoons are syndicated nationally by Cagle Cartoons.
The views, opinions, positions, or strategies expressed by the artist are theirs alone, and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinions, or positions of CTNewsJunkie.com.More by R.J. Matson, Editorial Cartoonist