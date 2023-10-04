The Connecticut State Medical Society has inaugurated Dr. Stacy Taylor, a family practice physician and instructor for the UConn School of Medicine, to serve a one-year term as its president, according to a Tuesday press release.

Taylor, who will replace outgoing president Dr. David Hass, is a former president and legislative chair of the Connecticut Academy of Family Physicians and a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians, according to the release.

In a statement, Taylor thanked her predecessor and said she looked forward to continuing the medical society’s efforts to promote legislation providing the best care to Connecticut patients.

“Patient care has always held a very important spot in my life,” she said. “In my own practice, it is essential my patients feel safe and cared for, and it is critical that patients can experience that anywhere they receive care in Connecticut.”