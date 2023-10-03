Ed has been a Creative Director at Disney Television Animation for close to thirty years. He was a regular cartoonist for US News and World Report and drew the covers for the Hollywood Reporter’s Emmy and Academy Awards issues for many years. His cartoons are syndicated internationally by Cagle Cartoons.

The views, opinions, positions, or strategies expressed by the artist are theirs alone, and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinions, or positions of CTNewsJunkie.com.