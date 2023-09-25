Electric meter Credit: D4Fish via Canva

Amid fluctuating energy prices and in anticipation of an increase this winter, Eversource is proactively preparing its customers. The company has initiated an extensive educational campaign to inform consumers about the impending rate hikes and the potential savings they could avail by taking certain measures now.

Eversource’s campaign, spanning digital advertising, media and social media, billboards, and website notifications, is urging consumers to compare and potentially switch to more competitive rates via Energizect.com, an approved platform for energy shopping in Connecticut. The company also offers step-by-step video guidance on the shopping process on their site, Eversource.com/supplier.

This latest push follows the announcement of a Low-Income Discount Rate by Eversource, set to benefit Connecticut’s financially disadvantaged customers starting December. President of Eversource Connecticut Electric Operations Steve Sullivan said customers can avoid “rate shock” by shopping around and locking in a better rate over the next 12 to 18 months with a third party supplier.

While 23% of Connecticut’s residents had, by the end of August, shifted to a third-party supplier, the majority remained on the Standard Service, an energy procurement system with rates adjusted semi-annually. Eversource is slated to file its new rate proposal with Connecticut’s Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) in mid-November, with changes effective from January. While the new rates will exceed the current 13.82 cents per kWh, it’s expected to remain below last winter’s steep 24.17 cents per kWh. Consumers’ final bills, however, will be influenced by factors such as energy consumption, rate category, and prevailing weather conditions.

“It won’t be as much of a rate shock as it was last winter, but it will still be a significant increase for folks,” Sullivan said.

He added, “We want to make sure our customers know that lower energy supply prices are out there, and they can save money on their energy bill by shopping around. The sooner customers sign up, the sooner they can lock in lower rates, and they can avoid the price spike expected in January, so we’re encouraging customers to shop, sign up, and save through EnergizeCT.com.”

Sullivan said they just want to make sure customers are aware they can take action and they should be able to take action now.

“They do not have to stay on the Eversource standard service rate,” Sullivan added.

He said EnergizeCT.com is an excellent website and while it does take some research he’s confident customers will be able to lock in a lower rate before the winter months.