“How comfortable would you be still using your iPhone 1?” Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas said Tuesday.

She’s referring to a time in the technology revolution that includes the state’s now obsolete voting equipment.

“Our equipment is that old. It still works, but it definitely has little glitches here and there,” Thomas said.

She’s one of several people who have been pushing Gov. Ned Lamont and the state Bond Commission to release $25 million in funding to get new voting equipment in place before the 2024 election.

“It’s still safe and secure,” Thomas said. However, “there’s no market for secondary parts” since the equipment is no longer being made or serviced.

“We’re sort of spit and glue,” she added. “Which is no way to run an election.”

A coalition, comprised of heavyweights such as the ACLU, AARP, League of Women Voters, Common Cause CT, and Safe Vote CT, voiced their concerns via a press release on Thursday.

“Connecticut has made significant progress in expanding access to the ballot. However, without reliable tabulators, this progress is in jeopardy,” said Patricia Rossi, Co-President of the League of Women Voters of CT. “We must act urgently to protect the foundation of our democracy.” Secretary of the State Denise Merrill votes Credit: Christine Stuart / CTNewsJunkie

Lending her voice to the cause, former Secretary of the State Denise Merrill who said, “Let’s not take the chance that malfunctioning machines sabotage our laudable work.”

Lamont told reporters Thuesday that the funding could be authorized in October.

“We’re going to get the voting machines done,” Lamont said. “We’re going to get it done in the Bond Commission, and we’re going to get it done in time for the next election.”

Thomas said she doesn’t know if that’s going to be enough time to purchase the equipment and train all the registrars before November 2024.

“We’ll certainly try,” she added.