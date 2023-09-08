Foxwoods officials cut the ribbon on their Pequot Woodlands Casino in Mashantucket, Conn., Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. Credit: Tim Martin / CTNewsJunkie State Sen. Cathy Osten, D-Sprague, hugs Rodney Butler, Chairman of the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, after they took part in the ribbon-cutting for Foxwoods’ new Pequot Woodlands Casino in Mashantucket, Conn., Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.. Credit: Tim Martin / CTNewsJunkie Rodney Butler, Chairman of the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation speaks to attendees as Foxwoods Resort Casino held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the official grand opening for the new Pequot Woodlands Casino in Mashantucket, Conn., Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. Credit: Tim Martin / CTNewsJunkie Jason Guyot, President & CEO of Foxwoods Resort Casino, speaks to attendees at a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the grand opening of the new Pequot Woodlands Casino in Mashantucket, Conn., Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. Credit: Tim Martin / CTNewsJunkie A Foxwoods Resort Casino employee prepares to pass along oversized scissors during a Ribbon Cutting ceremony to mark the official grand opening of the new Pequot Woodlands Casino in Mashantucket, Conn., Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. Credit: Tim Martin / CTNewsJunkie A bar at the newly opened Pequot Woodlands Casino at the Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, Conn., Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. Credit: Tim Martin / CTNewsJunkie Slot machines in action at the newly opened Pequot Woodlands Casino at Foxwoods in Mashantucket, Conn., Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. Credit: Tim Martin / CTNewsJunkie Card players arrive at the newly opened Pequot Woodlands Casino at Foxwoods in Mashantucket, Conn., Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. Credit: Tim Martin / CTNewsJunkie Chips are stacked at the newly-opened Pequot Woodlands Casino at Foxwoods in Mashantucket, Conn., Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. Credit: Tim Martin / CTNewsJunkie Foxwoods held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday to mark the grand opening of its new Pequot Woodlands Casino in Mashantucket, Conn., Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. Credit: Tim Martin / CTNewsJunkie A look at Foxwoods Resort Casino from Route 2 in Preston, Conn., shortly before a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Pequot Woodlands Casino on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. Credit: Tim Martin / CTNewsJunkie

Foxwoods celebrated the grand opening of its new Pequot Woodlands Casino on Friday during a brief ribbon cutting ceremony that drew a crowd of over 100.

Remarks were delivered by Jason Guyot, President and CEO of the Foxwoods Resort Casino, and Rodney Butler, Chairman of the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation.

The new, 50,000+ square-foot casino is located in the Grand Pequot Concourse, replacing the area occupied by the former Grand Pequot Ballroom. It offers over 430 new slot machines, a 40-seat slot bar named Truth Searcher, 24 table games, a new High-Limit Slot room with 130 state-of-the-art machines, a public bar, and a casino cage.

Guyot said the expansion plans are not related to the expansion efforts of competing casinos, and had been in the works since 2020.

Butler said the resort has “evolved” its offerings, and that the effort “exemplifies our tribes perseverance, dedication and always moving forward as a community.”



The casino opening is the latest in a series of new developments at the resort, including the addition of Gordon Ramsey’s Hell’s Kitchen restaurant and other amenities such as the fast-casual style restaurant, Wahlburgers. Both restaurants opened a month ago.