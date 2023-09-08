Foxwoods celebrated the grand opening of its new Pequot Woodlands Casino on Friday during a brief ribbon cutting ceremony that drew a crowd of over 100.
Remarks were delivered by Jason Guyot, President and CEO of the Foxwoods Resort Casino, and Rodney Butler, Chairman of the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation.
The new, 50,000+ square-foot casino is located in the Grand Pequot Concourse, replacing the area occupied by the former Grand Pequot Ballroom. It offers over 430 new slot machines, a 40-seat slot bar named Truth Searcher, 24 table games, a new High-Limit Slot room with 130 state-of-the-art machines, a public bar, and a casino cage.
Guyot said the expansion plans are not related to the expansion efforts of competing casinos, and had been in the works since 2020.
Butler said the resort has “evolved” its offerings, and that the effort “exemplifies our tribes perseverance, dedication and always moving forward as a community.”
The casino opening is the latest in a series of new developments at the resort, including the addition of Gordon Ramsey’s Hell’s Kitchen restaurant and other amenities such as the fast-casual style restaurant, Wahlburgers. Both restaurants opened a month ago.