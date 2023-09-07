Taking Their Keys (recruiting new political candidates at a retirement home for the aged and infirm) and at Not Dead Yet (COVID is in repose in an open casket with a memoriam that says “In loving memory of COVID” and one of the mourners says “There! I just saw it move!”) Editorial cartoons by Jeff Koterba and Rivers.
Cartoonist, Jeff Koterba, is based in Omaha. His award-winning work appears in over 700 newspapers and his original drawings have flown aboard the space shuttle. His work is distributed by Cagle Cartoons. He draws with support from you, our readers, on Patreon at jeffreykoterba.
The views, opinions, positions, or strategies expressed by the author are theirs alone, and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinions, or positions of CTNewsJunkie.com.More by Jeff Koterba, Editorial Cartoonist
Rivers draws anonymously and exclusively for Cagle Cartoons.
