Commuters who use local CTtransit and CTfastrak buses can now use their smartphones to purchase 31-day passes, officials from the state Department of Transportation announced.

The change became effective last Friday, allowing CTtransit and CTfastrak customers to use their smartphones to purchase the passes through Token Transit.

Benjamin Limmer, DOT Bureau Chief of Public Transportation, said this option became available following numerous customer requests for additional fare and payment options. The initiative came up as part of the DOT’s Customer Experience Action Plan, which takes customer feedback into account to improve bus and rail service.

“The ability to purchase bus fares through Token Transit improves the customer experience by giving our customers more freedom in paying for their fares and improving boarding times at stops,” Limmer said.

Officials said that the fares purchased on Token Transit never expire, and those who purchase passes can send them to family and friends instantly.

The state DOT ran a pilot program in April, along with Token Transit, to allow customers to use their smartphones to purchase two-hour Adult, Senior/Disabled, and Youth bus passes.

According to the DOT, here is what customers need to know to use Token Transit:

Download the Token Transit mobile app or use Transit App, Moovit, Agile Mile, or Google Maps, which are all integrated with Token Transit.

As buses approach, customers who purchased passes via Token Transit will be able to open their app and tap on the pass to activate it.

The applicable period (two hours or 31 days) for which the ticket is available begins once the pass is activated.

Once on the bus, customers should follow the instructions in the app to validate the ticket and show the bus operator.

CTfastrak and CTtransit local buses in Hartford, New Haven, and Stamford divisions will accept Token Transit as will CTtransit in Bristol, Meriden, New Britain, Wallingford, and Waterbury.

However, CTtransit Express buses are not currently included as part of this pilot program so customers who transfer to a CTtransit Express bus will need to pay the difference in fares with cash at the farebox of the express bus.

A list of transit agencies that accept transfers from CTtransit and CTfastrak is available at CTtransit.com/fares/transfers.