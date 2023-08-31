The Center for Family Justice has announced that artist and survivor Chanel Miller will serve as the keynote speaker for its 26th annual Speaking of Women event, set to take place on Wednesday, September 6.

Chanel Miller

Miller became a national figure following her sexual assault by a Stanford University swimmer. Originally identified only as Emily Doe, Miller later chose to reveal her identity after her attacker was sentenced to just six months in county jail. Her book, “Know My Name,” offers an in-depth account of her experiences in the aftermath of her assault.

Miller’s victim impact statement went viral after being published on Buzzfeed, garnering over 11 million views in just four days. Her story also prompted legislative change in California, which now mandates a minimum three-year prison sentence for similar cases.

“Chanel’s ability to put into words what she and so many others go through after an assault – the isolation and the shame – is heartbreaking but also so inspirational,” said Debra Greenwood, CFJ’s President and CEO. “She is a testament to the philosophy that a happy life is possible after experiencing this kind of trauma. She lets people know they are not alone.”

The Speaking of Women event, presented by M&T Bank, will also feature Star 99.9’s Anna Zap from The Anna and Raven Show as the master of ceremonies. The event will include a silent auction, and VIP tickets will offer a reception that begins at 11:30 a.m., followed by the main program at noon. Tickets can be purchased at bit.ly/cfjsow2023, and for more information, the Center for Family Justice can be reached at (203) 334-6154.

CFJ provides a range of services, including a 24-hour crisis hotline and an emergency safe house for survivors of domestic violence, along with comprehensive supportive services aimed at helping individuals rebuild their lives after experiencing trauma. These services encompass safety planning, support groups, and self-sufficiency programs.

The Center serves several towns, including Bridgeport, Easton, Fairfield, Monroe, Stratford, and Trumbull. It also offers Camp HOPE America-Bridgeport, a program designed for youths aged 7-17 who have been impacted by domestic or sexual violence.