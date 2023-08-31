Get Me Another Beer Before You Leave Me (football obsession) & School Supplies for back-to-school shootings. Editorial cartoons by Bruce Plante and Pat Bagley.
Bruce Plante is an award-winning, freelance editorial cartoonist in Oklahoma. Bruce drew cartoons for many years for The Tulsa World and The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. He drew for the Chattanooga Times-Free Press for 22 years. His work is distributed by Cagle Cartoons.
The views, opinions, positions, or strategies expressed by the author are theirs alone, and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinions, or positions of CTNewsJunkie.com.More by Bruce Plante, Editorial Cartoonist
Pat Bagley is the staff cartoonist for The Salt Lake Tribune in Salt Lake City, Utah, and an author and illustrator of several books. His cartoons are syndicated nationally by Cagle Cartoons.
The views, opinions, positions, or strategies expressed by the author are theirs alone, and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinions, or positions of CTNewsJunkie.com.More by Pat Bagley, Editorial Cartoonist