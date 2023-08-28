Today is the 60th Anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have A Dream” speech, which took place on Aug. 28, 1963. Editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
Dave Granlund's cartoons, appearing at CTNewsJunkie via CagleCartoons.com, have appeared in the New York Times, Chicago Tribune, Christian Science Monitor, and Newsweek.
The views, opinions, positions, or strategies expressed by the author are theirs alone, and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinions, or positions of CTNewsJunkie.com.More by Dave Granlund, Editorial Cartoonist