Water Scarcity
Credit: Paresh Nath, U.T. Independent, India / CTNewsJunkie via Cagle Cartoons / ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Two perspectives: Water Scarcity and California Flooding. Editorial cartoons by Paresh Nath and Pat Bagley.

California Flooding
Credit: Pat Bagley, The Salt Lake Tribune, UT / CTNewsJunkie via Cagle Cartoons / ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Paresh Nath is the chief cartoonist for Indias National Herald, and his cartoons are syndicated in the United States by Cagle Cartoons.

The views, opinions, positions, or strategies expressed by the author are theirs alone, and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinions, or positions of CTNewsJunkie.com.

Pat Bagley is the staff cartoonist for The Salt Lake Tribune in Salt Lake City, Utah, and an author and illustrator of several books. His cartoons are syndicated nationally by Cagle Cartoons.

