Last Days Of Summer: "You can tell that the end of summer is coming. The nights are cooler, the shadows are longer, and we're all worried again about the return of COVID..."
Credit: Christopher Weyant, The Boston Globe and The New Yorker / CTNewsJunkie via Cagle Cartoons / ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Presidents’ Kids’ Profits & Last Days of Summer. Editorial cartoons by Dave Granlund and Christopher Weyant.

Presidents' Kids' Profits
Credit: Dave Granlund, PoliticalCartoons.com / CTNewsJunkie via Cagle Cartoons / ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Dave Granlund's cartoons, appearing at CTNewsJunkie via CagleCartoons.com, have appeared in the New York Times, Chicago Tribune, Christian Science Monitor, and Newsweek.

The views, opinions, positions, or strategies expressed by the author are theirs alone, and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinions, or positions of CTNewsJunkie.com.

Chris Weyant draws political cartoons for The Boston Globe, and the New Yorker. His cartoons are syndicated nationally by Cagle Cartoons.

