Presidents’ Kids’ Profits & Last Days of Summer. Editorial cartoons by Dave Granlund and Christopher Weyant.
Dave Granlund's cartoons, appearing at CTNewsJunkie via CagleCartoons.com, have appeared in the New York Times, Chicago Tribune, Christian Science Monitor, and Newsweek.
The views, opinions, positions, or strategies expressed by the author are theirs alone, and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinions, or positions of CTNewsJunkie.com.More by Dave Granlund, Editorial Cartoonist
Chris Weyant draws political cartoons for The Boston Globe, and the New Yorker. His cartoons are syndicated nationally by Cagle Cartoons.
The views, opinions, positions, or strategies expressed by the author are theirs alone, and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinions, or positions of CTNewsJunkie.com.More by Christopher Weyant, Editorial Cartoonist