The Ohio Abortion Vote was in the news this week, as Ohioans rejected changes to their state’s ballot process. And here’s a very Connecticut take on the possible impact of Artificial Intelligence. Editorial cartoons by Kevin Siers and Bob Englehart.
Kevin Siers is the staff cartoonist for The Charlotte Observer in North Carolina. His cartoons are syndicated nationally by Cagle Cartoons.
Bob Englehart is a freelance cartoonist and his cartoons are syndicated by Cagle Cartoons.
