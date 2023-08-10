Rendering of the inside of the new rail cars. Credit: Contributed photo

Gov. Ned Lamont announced that the Connecticut Department of Transportation has entered into a contract with Alstom for the purchase of 60 new single-level rail coach cars. Valued at $315 million, this investment is part of the state’s ongoing rail car-renewal program and aims to provide a modernized and comfortable transit experience for commuters.

The new rail cars are slated for delivery beginning in 2026 and will primarily serve the Hartford Line and the branches of the New Haven Line.

Lamont emphasized the significance of the deal, stating, “Having a modernized transit system with safe, comfortable, and convenient access to work, home, and fun is essential to attracting the kind of businesses and workforce talent we need to grow good-paying jobs and remain economically competitive. Connecticut is the home of the busiest rail line in the nation, and the purchase of these new rail cars continues our efforts to deliver better and more reliable service for commuters.”

The agreement promises 60 fully customized, sustainable, next-generation commuter rail cars that will feature a two-by-two seating configuration, enabling easy access for passengers using mobility aids. Passengers can look forward to enjoying amenities such as overhead luggage racks, foldable workstation tables, bicycle storage areas, reliable Wi-Fi connections, real-time information displays, power outlets, and USB ports.

Additionally, the rail cars will feature panoramic balcony-style windows, allowing natural sunlight to flow through the interiors and offering riders an enhanced viewing experience.

Connecticut Transportation Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto expressed his enthusiasm about the agreement, saying, “We’re pleased to partner with Alstom on the order of this next generation of rail cars. This order is part of our ongoing capital program to purchase new rail cars and improve the customer experience.”

Michael Keroullé, president of Alstom Americas, also conveyed his pride in being part of Connecticut’s transit modernization, assuring that Alstom will provide extensive expertise to ensure optimal passenger experience, maintenance practices, and operations.

Each 85-foot-long stainless steel rail car is designed for continuous operation of up to 24 hours and 1,200 miles daily, with a 40-year design life. The rail cars will be based on Alstom’s X’Trapolis European EMU rail car and will be custom designed to meet Federal Railroad Administration requirements, making them unique to Connecticut riders.

The purchase of these 60 new rail cars follows the state’s recent order of six new dual-mode locomotives, which are designed to improve reliability and reduce emissions.

This agreement between CTDOT and Alstom symbolizes a significant step toward a modern and accessible transit system in Connecticut. It aligns with the state’s commitment to enhancing public transportation infrastructure and reflects a broader vision to provide a more efficient and comfortable travel experience for its residents and visitors.