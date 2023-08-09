The Connecticut Department of Social Services, in collaboration with the Connecticut State Department of Education, has announced that $8.8 million in special food assistance benefits will be distributed to the families of 57,313 children under age 6. These children are enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and the benefits will be disbursed on Sunday, August 13.

Here’s what families need to know about this one-time distribution:

Who is Eligible: Over 42,635 households with 57,313 eligible children under the age of 6 who were receiving SNAP benefits between September 1, 2022, and May 11, 2023.

Over 42,635 households with 57,313 eligible children under the age of 6 who were receiving SNAP benefits between September 1, 2022, and May 11, 2023. Amount of Benefits: The one-time additional benefit is $172.72 per child who received SNAP benefits for the entire covered period. Children who did not receive SNAP benefits for the entire period will receive a pro-rated amount.

The one-time additional benefit is $172.72 per child who received SNAP benefits for the entire covered period. Children who did not receive SNAP benefits for the entire period will receive a pro-rated amount. No Need to Apply: Families do not need to apply for these P-EBT benefits, as all eligible families will automatically receive additional benefits.

Families do not need to apply for these P-EBT benefits, as all eligible families will automatically receive additional benefits. Where to Use Benefits: Benefits can be used at any location that accepts SNAP/EBT cards, including farmers’ markets and direct market farms. P-EBT participants can also use benefits for eligible food purchases online through delivery or curbside pickup at participating retailers.

Benefits can be used at any location that accepts SNAP/EBT cards, including farmers’ markets and direct market farms. P-EBT participants can also use benefits for eligible food purchases online through delivery or curbside pickup at participating retailers. More Information: Additional information is available at www.ct.gov/snap.

This special assistance, known as the P-EBT Child Care plan, has been approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service. The funding for the P-EBT Child Care SNAP initiative was authorized by the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act and additional amendments made in subsequent legislation in 2021.

The announcement represents a significant effort by the state of Connecticut to support families with young children during a period of ongoing economic uncertainty. By offering this financial assistance directly to families who have been enrolled in SNAP during the specified period, the state aims to ease the burden on those who may be struggling to afford essential food items for their children.

The program’s focus on accessibility, including the use of SNAP/EBT cards at farmers’ markets and online purchasing options, also reflects a broader commitment to ensuring that healthy food options are available to all eligible families. It’s an essential step in safeguarding the nutritional needs of Connecticut’s youngest residents.